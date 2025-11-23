Virginia Falls At No. 11 Michigan On Sunday

NOTING THE HOOS • It was the second ranked dual of the season for UVA who also wrestled at No. 11 Lehigh earlier this year. • Gable Porter remained undefeated in dual action, improving to 4-0 on the season with his victory. • Steven Burrell and Emmitt Sherlock each saw their first dual action of the year at Michigan.

The Virginia wrestling team (2-2) dropped a dual contest on the road Sunday (Nov. 23) as the Hoos fell at No. 11 Michigan (4-2) by a score of 40-3 at the Crisler Center.

“We’ve been wrestling well all year, but not today. Today we got humbled. We had the opportunity and blessing to compete in an awesome environment with a great crowd, and we didn’t make the most of it. The journey of the season is layered with hard lessons and most of our guys are going to learn some hard lessons from this. I’m just thankful we have a quick turnaround and we can get back on the mat soon, so we can wrestle better and get this eff off our faces. The only way to feel better is to earn it and compete better.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action next Saturday (Nov. 29) with a dual at Bloomsburg. Wrestling is set to begin at 6 p.m.

No. 11 MICHIGAN 40, VIRGINIA 3

125: No. 26 Diego Sotelo (UM) dec. No. 20 Keyveon Roller, 11-5 – UM 3, UVA 0

133: Gauge Botero (UM) dec. Aiden Allen, 7-1 – UM 6, UVA 0

141: No. 33 Gable Porter dec. Eren Sement (UM), 9-4 – UM 6, UVA 3

149: No. 5 Lachlan McNeil (UM) pinned Wynton Denkins, 4:39 – UM 12, UVA 3

157: No. 27 Cameron Catrabone (UM) pinned No. 18 Colton Washleski, 1:20 – UM 17, UVA 3*

165: No. 15 Dylan Gilcher (UM) dec. Michael Murphy, 5-1 – UM 20, UVA 3

174: No. 13 Beau Mantanona (UM) pinned Emmitt Sherlock, 2:12 – UM 26, UVA 3

184: No. 7 Brock Mantanona (UM) tech fall Griffin Gammell, 21-6 (5:48) – UM 31, UVA 3

197: No. 20 Hayden Walters (UM) dec. Steven Burrell Jr, 8-5 – UM 34, UVA 3

285: No. 5 Taye Ghadiali (UM) pinned Brenan Morgan, 2:04 – UM 40, UVA 3

* Team point deducted from Michigan for unsportsmanlike conduct