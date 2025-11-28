Hoos Have Everything to Play For Saturday Night

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — One of the most-anticipated games in the history of University of Virginia football will kick off around 7 p.m. Saturday at Scott Stadium.

Storylines abound in the regular-season finale for UVA (9-2 overall, 6-1 ACC) and Virginia Tech (3-8, 2-5), whose annual clash will air on ESPN. A win would send the Cavaliers to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2019 and keep them in contention for a berth in the College Football Playoff. For Virginia, a victory also would clinch only the second 10-win season in the history of a program that dates back to 1888, and it would leave the Hokies with their worst record since 1992.

Given all that, the game would be immensely consequential for the Wahoos at any site. That it will be played at Scott Stadium makes the occasion even more special for UVA, which is No. 18 in the latest CFP rankings.

In a ceremony before the game, Virginia will recognize about 55 seniors and graduate students. Some of them have eligibility remaining and are likely to be back on Grounds in 2026. But for many others, including such mainstays as linebacker James Jackson, defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter and safety Antonio Clary, it will be their final game at Scott Stadium.

Clary entered the program in 2019, Carter in 2020 and Jackson in 2021.

“You go down the list of guys that’ll end up suiting up for the last time in Scott Stadium, and I know it’ll be an emotional game,” UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said Tuesday at the Hardie Center. “But the biggest thing for us is not to be emotional, it’s to be focused. And I know our guys will play great football because they believe in the process.”

Since winning at Lane Stadium in 1998, the Hoos have defeated the Hokies only twice: in 2003 and 2019. Both of those games were at Scott Stadium, where amped-up crowds cheered on the Cavaliers. UVA head coach Tony Elliott wants to experience a similar atmosphere Saturday night.

“We need the crowd to show up and be loud,” said Elliott, who’s in his fourth season at Virginia.

He pointed to UVA’s wins over Florida State and Washington State at Scott Stadium this season. In those games, Elliott noted, Virginia fans “caused some havoc for the opposing offenses in some key times. So we need the crowd to be there. We need the energy to be evident.”

Elliott said he’s expecting “a four-quarter game, and we’re anticipating that it’s going to come down to one possession, regardless of what everybody else may think, because [the Hokies are a] very, very capable football team, and they still have talent in that locker room, and they’re going to be motivated … I’m sure they have a certain mindset relative to this rivalry, and rightfully so. They’ve earned that. We got to change that mindset.”