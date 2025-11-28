Virginia Travels To Boston College For Season Finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (12-17, 5-14 ACC) will conclude the 2025 regular season on Saturday (Nov. 29) as the Cavaliers head north for a contest with Boston College (16-15, 5-14 ACC) at the Margot Connell Recreation Center.

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia at Boston College

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 29 • 1 p.m.

Location: Margot Connell Recreation Center (Chestnut Hill, Va.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

SEASON OVERVIEW

This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.

The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.

SERIES HISTORY

The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Eagles of Boston College have met 32 times on the volleyball court, with UVA winning 20 of the 32 contests.

In the previous meeting this season, Boston College topped Virginia in three sets on Oct. 3 in Charlottesville. Reagan Ennist has 12 kills to tie for the most in the match.

Entering the weekend contest, Boston College has won the last two matches in the series.

Virginia has not beaten Boston College in Chestnut Hill since 2017.

EARLY ENNIST

After tallying over 2,000 kills during her prep career, freshman Reagan Ennist has a team-best 354 kills this season. Ennist’s 354 kills are the most by a freshman in the Shannon Wells era and the seventh most kills by a freshman in program history.

Entering the final weekend, Ennist is averaging 3.61 kills per set, which ranks third all-time among UVA freshmen. Ennist’s 3.61 kills per set ranks the freshman eighth in the ACC.

With back-to-back-to-back-to-back 20-kill performances against North Carolina, Duke, NC State and Wake, Ennist is the first Cavalier to have seven 20+ kill performances in a single season during the Wells era.

RANKING THE HOOS

Throughout the season, UVA has performed well at the net, ranking 94th nationally and 10th in the ACC with 2.32 blocks per set.

The Cavaliers have also totaled 259.5 blocks as a team, which ranks UVA 75th in the country and 10th in the ACC entering the final weekend of the regular season.

Jasmine Robinson ranks 18th in the ACC, averaging 1.09 blocks per set, while Kate Dean sits 24th in the league with an average of 1.00.

CLOSING OUT THE JPJ RESIDENCY