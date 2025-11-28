Virginia Travels To Boston College For Season Finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (12-17, 5-14 ACC) will conclude the 2025 regular season on Saturday (Nov. 29) as the Cavaliers head north for a contest with Boston College (16-15, 5-14 ACC) at the Margot Connell Recreation Center.
Match Information
Matchup: Virginia at Boston College
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 29 • 1 p.m.
Location: Margot Connell Recreation Center (Chestnut Hill, Va.)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
SEASON OVERVIEW
- This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.
- In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.
- The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.
SERIES HISTORY
- The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Eagles of Boston College have met 32 times on the volleyball court, with UVA winning 20 of the 32 contests.
- In the previous meeting this season, Boston College topped Virginia in three sets on Oct. 3 in Charlottesville. Reagan Ennist has 12 kills to tie for the most in the match.
- Entering the weekend contest, Boston College has won the last two matches in the series.
- Virginia has not beaten Boston College in Chestnut Hill since 2017.
EARLY ENNIST
- After tallying over 2,000 kills during her prep career, freshman Reagan Ennist has a team-best 354 kills this season. Ennist’s 354 kills are the most by a freshman in the Shannon Wells era and the seventh most kills by a freshman in program history.
- Entering the final weekend, Ennist is averaging 3.61 kills per set, which ranks third all-time among UVA freshmen. Ennist’s 3.61 kills per set ranks the freshman eighth in the ACC.
- With back-to-back-to-back-to-back 20-kill performances against North Carolina, Duke, NC State and Wake, Ennist is the first Cavalier to have seven 20+ kill performances in a single season during the Wells era.
RANKING THE HOOS
- Throughout the season, UVA has performed well at the net, ranking 94th nationally and 10th in the ACC with 2.32 blocks per set.
- The Cavaliers have also totaled 259.5 blocks as a team, which ranks UVA 75th in the country and 10th in the ACC entering the final weekend of the regular season.
- Jasmine Robinson ranks 18th in the ACC, averaging 1.09 blocks per set, while Kate Dean sits 24th in the league with an average of 1.00.
CLOSING OUT THE JPJ RESIDENCY
- UVA closed out its five-match residency at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday with a win in four sets over Wake Forest. On the season, Virginia went 2-3 at JPJ.
- Over the course of the weekend, Reagan Ennist accumulated 46 kills against NC State and Wake Forest to win her third ACC Freshman of the Week award of the season.
- The Cavaliers also recognized the senior class of Kate Johnson, Vivian Miller, Kadynce Boothe, Kate Dean and Jasmine Robinson.