Gameday Guide: Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers can give added weight to their historic season with a victory over their in-state rival, although unlike seasons in recent memory, this campaign won’t come to a close quite yet. Already bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021, No. 17/18 Virginia (9-2, 6-1 ACC) hosts Virginia Tech (3-8, 2-5) on Saturday as part of the annual Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, also UVA’s sixth game under the Scott Stadium lights this season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

A win Saturday would secure the Wahoos’ second-ever berth in next weekend’s ACC Championship Game and tie the program’s single-season victories record (10). Full Game Preview →