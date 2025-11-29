Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Football
. Football

Gameday Guide: Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

UVA FOOTBALL GAMEDAY

No. 17/18 Virginia Cavaliers
vs.
vs.
Virginia Tech Hokies
Scott Stadium
Scott Stadium
TV: ESPN
RADIO: Listen
ONLINE:
Tickets
Gameday Information
Parking Information
Parking Map
Fan Shuttle Map
Interactive Stadium Map
Scott Stadium Map (jpg)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Cavaliers can give added weight to their historic season with a victory over their in-state rival, although unlike seasons in recent memory, this campaign won’t come to a close quite yet. Already bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021, No. 17/18 Virginia (9-2, 6-1 ACC) hosts Virginia Tech (3-8, 2-5) on Saturday as part of the annual Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, also UVA’s sixth game under the Scott Stadium lights this season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

A win Saturday would secure the Wahoos’ second-ever berth in next weekend’s ACC Championship Game and tie the program’s single-season victories record (10). Full Game Preview 

"We have to carry the burden of what hasn't been done in the past, and we've got an opportunity to change the future. But also not taking away from what got us to this point, and that is treating every game like it's the biggest game."

– Fralin Family Head Fooball Coach Tony Elliott –

Listen Live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network

TEAM INFORMATION

Virginia Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)
Virginia Tech Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)

Ahead of the Cavaliers’ regular-season finale against Virginia Tech Saturday (Nov. 29), Virginia Athletics welcomes the return of ACC Huddle, ACC Network’s marquee Saturday pregame show.

Hosted by Taylor Tannenbaum, Jimbo Fisher, Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal, ACC Huddle will broadcast live from the green space at O-Hill from 10 a.m. — noon Saturday. The live show will also features free breakfast for attendees (while supplies last), a t-shirt giveaway and other exclusive prizes.

Fan parking is available beginning at 10 a.m. until noon at the VAF North D Lot on Alderman Rd. Parking Map

