Virginia Set to Host Maryland Eastern Shore Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (5-2) is set to host Maryland Eastern Shore (5-4) on Sunday (Nov. 30). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Tickets Available
- Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of a discounted rate.
- Season tickets for the 2025-26 season start at $70 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).
- New for the 2025-26 season, Virginia Athletics is introducing the Family Four Pack starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. For more information about the Family Four Pack, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.
Broadcast Information
- Sundays’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 33-10 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.
- Virginia is averaging 77.7 points per game and limiting opposition to 52.5 ppg.
- The Cavaliers rank No. 20 in NCAA Division I in scoring defense and No. 29 in scoring margin (25.7).
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 998-565 (.638) record.
The Series with Maryland Eastern Shore
- The Cavaliers meet UMES for just the fifth time in program history.
- All four of the previous matchups have taken place in Charlottesville.
- Virginia owns a +21.25 margin of victory against Maryland Eastern Shore.
Last Time Against the Hawks
- The two teams met last season at JPJ, an 80-64 win for Virginia.
- Kymora Johnson led all players with 24 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists.
- Latasha Lattimore pitched in 18 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.
- Four Cavaliers scored in double figures: Johnson (24), Lattimore (18), Olivia McGhee (14), Breona Hurd (11)
- Virginia outrebounded UMES 40-24. The Cavaliers also dished out 10 assists as a team.
- The Cavalier bench accounted for 33 points.
Last Time Out
- The Cavaliers fell to Nebraska by a score of 91-82 in the Beach Bracket Championship at the Emerald Coast Classic.
- Virginia trailed by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, but rallied to pull within four points with less than four minutes to play in the game.
- The Cavaliers tied a program record shooting 80-percent (8-for-10) from the floor and went 5-for-7 from long range in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to two possessions with as few as 16 seconds left on the clock.
- Tournament MVP Britt Prince led the Cornhuskers with a tournament record 30 points while Amiah Hargrove netted 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
- Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 24 points six rebounds and six assists while netting 15 of her points in the fourth quarter.
- Paris Clark was named to the Emerald Coast Classic Beach Bracket All-Tournament Team.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are second in NCAA Division I in rebounding margin with a mark of 18.6.
- Virginia ranks eighth in the nation with 18.3 offensive rebounds per game
Levy’s Triple Double
- Romi Levy recorded her first triple double (14 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast) against Longwood (11/20)
- Levy’s 10 assists marked a career-high
- She joined Dawn Staley and Kymora Johnson as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat in program history.
- The previous triple double by a Cavalier was Johnson’s at Pitt 2/16/25 (20pts, 11reb, 11 ast). Staley accomplished the feat twice in 1991.
- Levy becomes just the fifth Cavalier between both the UVA men’s and women’s programs to record a triple-double. That list is made up of Levy, Dawn Staley, Ralph Sampson, Kymora Johnson, and Bill Miller.
- Levy’s is one of just 4 triple doubles Division I this season
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
The Returners
- This season, Virginia returns five players from last year’s squad including first team All-ACC Selection and WBCA All-America Honorable Mention Kymora Johnson.
- The Cavaliers also return Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, Breona Hurd and Jillian Brown.
The Newcomers
- UVA inked seven players from the transfer portal this offseason including five bigs: Sa’Myah Smith (LSU), Tabitha Amanze (Princeton), Adeang Ring (UCF), Caitlin Weimar (NC State), and Danelle Arigbabu (West Virginia).
- Virginia also landed a pair of guards in Raiane Dias Dos Santos (FSU), and Romi Levy (USF).
- Virginia signed four-star freshman guard Gabby White who ranked No. 96 in the ESPN HoopGurlz Top 100 recruiting rankings.
The 2025-26 Schedule
- UVA’s full season schedule features 28 unique opponents, 10 of which made NCAA Tournament play in 2024-25 and combined for a total of 11 wins in the tournament.
- Eight of Virginia’s opponents earned an eight-seed or higher in the 2024-25 tournament.