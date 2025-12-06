Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
GAMEDAY: Virginia vs. Duke

2025 ACC Championship

No. 16/17 Virginia Cavaliers
vs.
Duke Blue Devils
Charlotte, N.C. (Bank of America Stadium)
TV: ABC
RADIO: LISTEN
ONLINE:

ACC Preview
2025 ACC Championship: Virginia vs. Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In pursuit of its first outright ACC championship and possible berth in the College Football Playoff, No. 16/17 Virginia (10-2, 7-1 ACC) takes on Duke (7-5, 6-2 ACC) in the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game Saturday night (Dec. 6). The 21st edition of the ACC Championship is set to air in primetime at 8 p.m. on ABC, the Virginia Sports Radio Network and ESPN Radio. 

The Cavaliers are making their second appearance in the title game, also UVA’s first since 2019 when it faced the then-reigning ACC and national champion Clemson Tigers. 

In its Week 12 matchup in Durham earlier this season, Virginia stifled the Blue Devils, 34-17, after leading by as many as 28 points in the fourth quarter. Duke, one of the league’s most prolific offenses, was held to season lows in several categories, including total offense (255), rushing yards (42), passing yards (213), pass completions (18), points scored (17) and first downs (11). For the Cavaliers, tailback J’Mari Taylor (18 rushes, 133 yards, 2 TD) and wide receiver Trell Harris (8 rec, 161 yards, 1 TD) helped UVA finish with 540 yards of total offense, its fourth output of at least 500 yards this season. Full Game Preview 

Listen Live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network

"Pressure is a privilege. We're not putting that type of pressure on us, and then we're also not taking the approach that because we're the favorite, because we won the last matchup, that we're entitled to win. This football team has a good understanding that victory is earned, and it's earned through your preparation."

– Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott

Press Conference: Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott (Dec. 5)

TEAM INFORMATION

Virginia Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)
Duke Team Information
Roster Schedule Statistics Game Notes (PDF)

ACC Coach of the Year: Tony Elliott

Most recent podcast episode

