Team Awards Distributed at Football’s Annual Banquet

Cavalier Code Man of Service Award – Cam Ross

Through the pillars of Character, Opportunity, Duty, and Engagement, The Cav CODE Man of Service Award is given to a player who demonstrates exceptional character, seizes all opportunities that come his way, understands his duty of being a true man of service, and engages with not only his teammates but the greater community around him.

ACADEMIC AWARDS

The Academic Awards recognizes the UVA players for academic achievement for their respective classes.

First Years – Corey Costner

Second Years – Dane Wleklinski

Third Years – Dre Walker

Fourth Years –Jahmal Edrine

Graduate Students –Kevin Wigenton

NSCA Strength & Conditioning All-America Nominees – Jahmeer Carter, Sage Ennis, Devin Neal, J’Mari Taylor, Jack Witmer

The National Strength and Conditioning Association All-American Athlete of the Year program recognizes the collegiate athletes whose athletic accomplishments reflect their dedication to strength training and conditioning. These athletes are also recognized for their academic achievement, personal accomplishments, and their integrity as student athletes. If selected, this year’s nominees will be displayed permanently in the weight room.

Strength & Conditioning Dedication Award – Jahmeer Carter (Defense), Sage Ennis (Offense)

The Strength & Conditioning Dedication Award recognizes the Virginia Football players whose commitment, work ethic, and leadership in training serves as an example to other players. These scholar-athletes place the team above individual accomplishments and are committed to excellence in all areas of training and performance enhancement. This award is voted on by their teammates.

Iron Hoo Competition Winners – Devin Neal (Speed Group), Jewett Hayes (Big Speed Group), Makilan Thomas (Power Group)

The Iron Hoo Competition is a culmination of players’ off-season training testing numbers. The players earn points in various weight room and field-testing metrics based on their performance compared to their peers. The events are power clean, back squat, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard sprint, and pro agility drill.

Power Hour Award – Henry Omohundro & Grayson Reid

The Power Hour Award recognizes the player whose commitment, work ethic, consistency, and leadership in training served as an example to other players. This award is voted on by the team members in the Power Hour group comprised of a group of developmental players who train with the strength & conditioning staff four days per week during the season.

Accountability Challenge Champion Award – Team 10 “The Winning Team” – Stevie Bracey (Capt.), Fisher Camac (Capt.), Sage Ennis (Capt.), Jordan Robinson (Capt.), Grant Ellinger, Jim Harris Jr., TeKai Kirby, Henry Omohundro, Tyler Simmons, Gabe Sneed, CJ Spence and Evan Ward.

Each January, the rising seniors meet with the Strength & Conditioning staff to draft every player on the team into 10 accountability teams. The seniors serve as captains of each team. All accountability teams begin with 150 points, representative of a national championship season. Throughout the year, each team is awarded points for positive behavior such as community service and academic excellence. Each team is also deducted points for actions below program standards. The points are totaled, and at the end of the year the winning team is honored.