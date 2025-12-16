Four Cavaliers Named CSC Academic All-District Honorees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four members of the Virginia volleyball team have been named to the 2025 Academic All-District team as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) it was announced by the organization with the release of the annual team on Tuesday (Dec. 16).

The Virginia selections include Zoey Dood, Teagan Hogan, Kate Johnson and Hannah Scott.

Johnson makes her second appearance on the all-district team while Dood, Hogan and Scott are honored for the first time.

Individuals selected to all-district teams advance to the CSC Academic All-America Ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in January. For more information about CSC Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.