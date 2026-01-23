Six Cavaliers Competing in CSA Individual Championships

Six Cavaliers Competing in CSA Individual ChampionshipsSix Cavaliers Competing in CSA Individual Championships

Juan Irisarri, Juan Jose Torres Lara, JP Tew, Charlotte Pastel, Lina Tammam and Maria Min are competing this weekend in New York.

NEW YORK, N.Y. –  Six members of the Virginia squash teams, three men and three women, are competing this weekend in the CSA Individual Championships being held Jan. 23-27 in New York, N.Y.

Freshman Juan Irisarri, sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara and senior JP Tew are representing the men with freshman Charlotte Pastel, senior Lina Tammam and sophomore Maria Min representing the women.

NOTES ON THE TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE

  • The Pool Trophy is comprised of 64 men and the Ramsay Cup is 64 women.
  • Players who lose in the opening round will fall into a consolation bracket.
  • Semifinal matches of both draws will be played on Sunday, quarterfinals on Monday and finals on Tuesday.

SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Virginia Men

R64 Juan Irisarri - Bye
R64 Juan Jose Torres Lara - Bye
R64 JP Tew vs. Edward Thng (Cornell) - Friday, Jan. 23, 4:10 p.m.
R32 Juan Irisarri vs. TBD - Friday, Jan. 23, 8 p.m.
R32 Juan Jose Torres Lara vs. TBD - Friday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m.

Virginia Women

R64 Charlotte Pastel - Bye
R64 Lina Tammam def. Ana Karen Botello (Drexel) 11-5, 11-5, 11-3
R64 Maria Min vs. Nourin Khalifa (Columbia) - Friday, Jan. 23, 12:50 p.m.
R32 Charlotte Pastel vs. TBD - Friday, Jan. 23, 5 p.m.
R32 Lina Tammam vs. Amelie Haworth (Stanford) - Friday, Jan. 23, 5 p.m. 