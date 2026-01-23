Six Cavaliers Competing in CSA Individual Championships

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Six members of the Virginia squash teams, three men and three women, are competing this weekend in the CSA Individual Championships being held Jan. 23-27 in New York, N.Y.

Freshman Juan Irisarri, sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara and senior JP Tew are representing the men with freshman Charlotte Pastel, senior Lina Tammam and sophomore Maria Min representing the women.

NOTES ON THE TOURNAMENT STRUCTURE