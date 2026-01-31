Cavaliers Battle Virginia Tech in Smithfield Commonwealth Clash Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (15-6, 7-3 ACC) is set to travel to Virginia Tech (17-5, 7-3 ACC) on Sunday (Feb. 1). Tipoff from Cassell Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- Virginia is averaging 78 points per game and limiting opposition to 61.6 ppg.
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.8 blocks per game.
- UVA ranks No. 7 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.4 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,008-570 (.638) record.
Series History
- The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Virginia Tech 53-20
- The Cavaliers are 29-10 against the Hokies on the road
- UVA as won two of the last three meetings with Virginia Tech
- Virginia is 28-12 in ACC meetings with the Hokies
Last Season Against the Hokies
- The teams split a pair of meetings in 2024-25
- Virginia won the first, a 73-65 win on the road (1/16/25), its first win at Cassell Coliseum since 2020
- UVA outscored Virginia Tech 27-12 in the third quarter led by Latasha Lattimore’s 24 points
- Kymora Johnson netted 16 points while Breona Hurd scored 11
- The Cavaliers fell to Virginia Tech 87-62 in the return trip to JPJ
- Virginia Tech’s Carys Baker and Matilda Ekh led all players with 17 points apiece
Last Time Out
- Virginia survived a three-overtime thriller to win 109-103 at Wake Forest (Jan. 29)
- Three Cavaliers scored 20-plus points including Johnson (26), Weimar (25) and White (22)
- White logged career highs in points (22), rebounds (12) and assists (6)
- UVA improved to 2-1 in overtime games this season, both wins came on the road
- Virginia played back-to-back overtime games for the first time since 2010
- Weimar’s 25 points were a season high, she went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line to push the Cavaliers across the finish line.
Block Party
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 7.8 blocks per game.
- The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 34 blocks on the season. Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.
- Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are fourth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 12.5
- Virginia ranks 23rd in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.5 offensive rebounds per game
- Weimar leads the team with 60 offensive boards on the season while Amanze has pulled down 59.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 7 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.4 assists per game as a team.
- The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on eight occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 14 times as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 10 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 6.5 assists per game.
- With 494 career assists, Johnson ranks sixth in program history trailing Tora Suber (508) for fifth on the all-time list
- She has registered at least five assists in 18 of UVA’s 21 games this season
- She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will back in action when they travel host Miami on Thursday, Feb. 5. Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m.
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).
The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
- The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014.
- It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.
- In women’s basketball, each of the team’s two matchups will count for half a point. Virginia currently leads the competition by a score of 5.5-1.5