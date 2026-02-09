Virginia Leads PR Classic After Two RoundsVirginia Leads PR Classic After Two Rounds
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Virginia Leads PR Classic After Two Rounds

by Scott Fitzgerald

RIO GRANDE, P.R. – The No. 1 Virginia men’s golf team will take a five-shot lead into the final round of the Puerto Rico Classic after a 13-under, 275 on Tuesday (Feb. 10). Four Cavaliers are currently in the top-10, led by senior Bryan Lee who is 10-under for the tournament.

Lee followed up his 66 from Monday with another stellar round, a 4-under 68 that featured five birdies on Tuesday. He is tied for second place and has 13 birdies in 36 holes, the second most of any player in the field. Classmate Ben James continued his consistent play by also carding a 4-under 68. He had three birdies on the back nine and only has one bogey in two days.

The round of the day belonged to sophomore Maxi Puregger who posted a 65, the lowest round of anyone in the field on Tuesday and the lowest of his Cavalier career. Competing as an individual in the event, he rose 28 spots and is now tied for fifth along with James, two shots off the leader.

Paul Chang (2-under, 70) and Josh Duangmanee (3-under, 69) rounded out the five Cavaliers under par in the second round.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

  • Puregger’s 65 was the lowest round of any Cavalier this season and the lowest since Bryan Lee shot a 64 at the 2024 Inverness Intercollegiate.
  • The 7-under 65 was the lowest score in relation to par since Ben James shot a 7-under 65 at the 2023 Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

UP NEXT

The final round of the 54-hole Puerto Rico Classic will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 11). Feature hole coverage on YouTube is available beginning at 7:30 a.m. and will run through noon courtesy of Babygrande Golf. Live scoring links can be found on VirginiaSports.com

LEADERBOARD 

PL. 

TEAM 

RD 1

RD 2

TO PAR

1. 

Virginia 

266

275

-35

2. 

LSU

274

272

-30

3. 

Ohio State 

267

281

-28

4. 

Tennessee 

276

274

-26

5. 

Oklahoma

276

276

-24

6. 

South Carolina 

276

278

-22

7. 

Iowa 

276

279

-21

8. 

Georgia 

276

280

-20

9. 

Marquette

280

278

-18

10.

Minnesota

286

273

-17

11T. 

Charleston 

280

282

-14

11T. 

Louisville 

285

277

-14

13. 

Wisconsin 

285

280

-11

14. 

Purdue 

283

284

-9

15. 

North Florida

283

287

-6

VIRGINIA 

PL. 

PLAYER 

RD 1

RD 2

TO PAR

T-2 

Bryan Lee 

66

68

-10

T-5

Ben James 

67

68

-9

T-5 

Maxi Puregger (IDV) 

70

65

-9

T-10

Paul Chang 

66

70

-8

T-10

Josh Duangmanee 

67

69

-8

T-37

Michael Lee 

67

73

-4