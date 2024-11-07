Season Opener Ends Happily for Sanchez and Co.

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Six years to the day from his first game as a Division I head basketball coach, Ron Sanchez hit another milestone. In his debut as the University of Virginia’s interim head coach, Sanchez walked off a winner.

Little came easily for the Cavaliers on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. With 1:15 to play, they led by only five points. But UVA held Campbell scoreless in the final minute to secure a 65-56 victory in front of an announced crowd of 13,414.

Sophomore center Blake Buchanan made sure to congratulate Sanchez afterward.

“I’m super happy for him,” Buchanan told reporters later. “He’s doing a great job and I’m loving him as the head coach right now, so we’ve just got to keep it rolling.”

Sanchez, who had two stints as Virginia’s associate head coach, was promoted last month after the unexpected retirement of his mentor and close friend, Tony Bennett. In 15 years under Bennett, the Wahoos posted a 364-136 record and advanced to the NCAA tournament 10 times. They were crowned NCAA champions in 2019.

After the game Wednesday, the “first thing I thought about was, I only need 363 more to catch up to Tony,” Sanchez said with a smile during his press conference.

This was the first meeting between UVA and Campbell, which competes in the Coastal Athletic Association. When the game was scheduled, Camels coach Kevin McGeehan said, he expected to see Bennett on the Cavaliers’ bench. But to McGeehan, not much has changed at JPJ.

“At the end of the day, this brand is bigger than anything,” he said. “They have a culture here, a significant culture of basketball: winning, toughness and defense. And that’s present even with a different guy in the main seat. And I have a ton of respect for both Tony and Ron.”

Virginia went ahead to stay on a 3-pointer by freshman swingman Ishan Sharma with 8:05 left in the first half. The Hoos led by nine at the half, but Campbell (1-1) stayed connecting with timely 3-point shooting. None of the Camels finished with more than nine points, but eight of them made at least one trey.

“This is a really good basketball team,” Sanchez said of the Camels. “Kevin does a really good job of coaching them. You prepare for a team that cuts backdoor and runs the Princeton offense and goes face to face and get to the elbows, it takes a little more discipline.”

And that’s why, Sanchez said, he decided to start an experienced lineup Wednesday night. Of the Cavaliers’ scholarship players, only swingman Taine Murray is in his final year of eligibility, and the roster includes six newcomers, including freshmen Jacob Cofie and Sharma.

For the opening tip, Sanchez sent out Buchanan, junior guards Andrew Rohde and Isaac McKneely, sophomore forward TJ Power and junior forward Elijah Saunders. Rohde, who began his college career at St. Thomas, is in his second year at UVA. Power and Saunders are transfers from Duke and San Diego State, respectively.

Another transfer, sophomore Dai Dai Ames (Kansas State), was an option to start at point guard, but the Cavaliers’ coaching staff decided after practice Tuesday to go with the 6-foot-6 Rohde.

“There’s been a battle at that position in the summer, in the fall,” Sanchez said, “and we just decided to go with a little more experience. We’re not an experienced team to begin with. We don’t have a lot of returners, and this moment can be big for some of the young guys. And we decided to go with guys that have a deeper understanding of our defensive system.”