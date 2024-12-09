Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Men's Tennis
. Men's Tennis

Virginia Announces 2025 Dual Match Schedule

UVA MTEN Twitter
UVA MTEN Instagram
UVA MTEN Facebook
Get the UVA Sports App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s tennis team announced its 2025 dual-match schedule today (Dec. 9), including 11 regular-season home matches.

The Cavaliers open the 2025 dual-match season at South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 16. Virginia’s non-conference schedule includes home matches against Ohio State on Jan. 31 and Texas on Feb. 2.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will host ITA Kickoff Weekend matches, the qualifying regionals for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. Virginia, Boise State, Alabama, and VCU will play in the men’s Charlottesville regional Jan. 25-26.

The Cavaliers host seven ACC opponents, beginning conference play with two road matches before hosting NC State on Friday, Mar. 7. Virginia will finish the regular-season at home against Virginia Tech on Friday, Apr. 11.

The ACC Championships will be held April 17-21 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C.

The NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship will begin with regional action at sites on May 2-4. The final 16 teams will compete in super regionals at eight sites from May 9-11. The team finals, featuring eight teams, will begin on May 15 in Waco, Texas.

Match times will be posted on the schedule page of VirginiaSports.com when finalized.

Virginia Men’s Tennis 2025 Schedule

Jan. 16 at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. TBD
Jan. 19 Old Dominion Richmond, Va. TBD
ITA Kickoff Weekend, Jan. 25-26
Jan. 25 BOISE STATE Charlottesville TBD
Jan. 26 ALABAMA or VCU Charlottesville TBD
Jan. 31 OHIO STATE Charlottesville TBD
Feb. 2 TEXAS Charlottesville TBD
Feb. 7 at Georgia Athens, Ga. TBD
Feb. 13-17, ITA Team Indoor Championships, Dallas or Waco, Texas
Feb. 28 at Duke* Durham, N.C. TBD
Mar. 2 at North Carolina* Chapel Hill, N.C. TBD
Mar. 7 NC STATE* Charlottesville TBD
Mar. 9 WAKE FOREST* Charlottesville TBD
Mar. 14 at Boston College* Chestnut Hill, Mass. TBD
Mar. 16 at SMU* Dallas, Texas TBD
Mar. 21 CALIFORNIA* Charlottesville TBD
Mar. 23 STANFORD* Charlottesville TBD
Mar. 28 at Notre Dame* Notre Dame, Ind. TBD
Mar. 30 at Louisville* Louisville, Ky. TBD
Apr. 4 GEORGIA TECH* Charlottesville TBD
Apr. 6 CLEMSON* Charlottesville TBD
Apr. 11 VIRGINIA TECH* Charlottesville TBD

Apr. 17-21              ACC Championships                    Cary, N.C.
May 2-4                  NCAA 1st & 2nd Rounds                TBD
May 9-11                NCAA Super Regional                   TBD
May 15-19              NCAA Final Rounds                      Waco, Texas

Related Stories