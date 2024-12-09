Virginia Announces 2025 Dual Match Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s tennis team announced its 2025 dual-match schedule today (Dec. 9), including 11 regular-season home matches.

The Cavaliers open the 2025 dual-match season at South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 16. Virginia’s non-conference schedule includes home matches against Ohio State on Jan. 31 and Texas on Feb. 2.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will host ITA Kickoff Weekend matches, the qualifying regionals for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. Virginia, Boise State, Alabama, and VCU will play in the men’s Charlottesville regional Jan. 25-26.

The Cavaliers host seven ACC opponents, beginning conference play with two road matches before hosting NC State on Friday, Mar. 7. Virginia will finish the regular-season at home against Virginia Tech on Friday, Apr. 11.

The ACC Championships will be held April 17-21 at the Cary Tennis Center in Cary, N.C.

The NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship will begin with regional action at sites on May 2-4. The final 16 teams will compete in super regionals at eight sites from May 9-11. The team finals, featuring eight teams, will begin on May 15 in Waco, Texas.

Match times will be posted on the schedule page of VirginiaSports.com when finalized.