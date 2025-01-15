Virginia-Towson to Play in Houston March 8

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia and Towson men’s lacrosse programs, in conjunction with Corrigan Sports Enterprises, announced today (Jan. 15) a neutral-site meeting between the two teams at Kinkaid School in Houston. The contest, which is part of Corrigan Sports Enterprises College Lacrosse Live Series, is set for March 8. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets are now available for purchase through the event’s official website (CollegeLacrosseLive.com) with a variety of seating options for fans to enjoy the event.

“We are thrilled to be in Texas and to be a part of the College Lacrosse Live Series,” said UVA head coach Lars Tiffany. “We are fortunate to be able to compete against a formidable Towson team that is loaded with returning talent while exposing our style of lacrosse to a region of this nation that has been critical to our recruiting successes.

“Two of our current men, Matthew Nunes and Reese Stepanian, hail from the Houston area, and more are coming to Charlottesville in the near future. We are grateful for Corrigan Sports Enterprises including us in this unique experience.”

Coverage of the game will air exclusively on Corrigan Sports’ new platform, Corrigan Sports Network. Fans will enjoy a high-quality production, creatively designed for lacrosse. Booker Corrigan will serve as the play-by-play commentator for the matchup. Corrigan Sports Network will air multiple games throughout the spring. Fans can check out the new site by visiting CorriganSportsNetwork.com – available using the internet app on FireTV, AppleTV and SamsungTV.

The contest is set to be the Cavaliers’ first-ever in the state of Texas and first neutral-site clash with the Tigers in series history, dating back to 1972. The Hoos lead the overall series with Towson, 17-3, and have won the last 14 meetings.

Virginia opened at No. 5 in USA Lacrosse Magazine’s preseason poll, while the Tigers were voted No. 11, the publication announced Jan. 9.

About Corrigan Sports Enterprises, Inc.

Corrigan Sports Enterprises has earned its national reputation by creating and operating some of the finest events in the Lacrosse and Endurance space. Founded in 2001, CSE owns and/or operates marquee endurance events such as the Baltimore Running Festival, Frederick Running Festival, Baltimore 10-Miler, Annapolis Running Festival and the Bay Bridge Run. CSE has been a leader in presenting lacrosse with high-profile events that include the Future Champions Tournament, the Champion National Cup and most notably the New Balance All-America Lacrosse Classic. For more information, please visit www.CorriganSports.com.