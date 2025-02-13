Cavaliers Begin ITA Indoors Friday Against Michigan

DALLAS, Texas – Sixteen of the top Division I Men’s tennis teams are set to square off in the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championships, being held Feb. 14-18 at two sites in Texas.

No. 5 Virginia (6-1) opens the tournament against No. 20 Michigan (4-2) on Friday at 10 a.m. ET at the Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas.

The ITA Division I Men’s National Team Indoor Championship is a National Championship that welcomes the top teams from across the country to battle it out on a national stage. Now in its 50th year, the ITA Division I Men’s Indoor Championship is widely considered one of the most storied events in all of college tennis.

Besides the hosts, teams qualify for the ITA Division I Men’s National Team Indoor Championships through ITA Kickoff Weekend, which puts the top 56 teams in competition across 14 regional host sites around the country. Virginia qualified with wins over Boise State and Alabama in ITA Kickoff Weekend matches in Charlottesville in January.

The ITA and Cracked Racquets will provide coverage of this event through a YouTube stream that will incorporate all main-draw matches. Broadcasts will begin with the first match Friday morning and will continue through the championship match on Tuesday.

The championship match being will be played on Tuesday, February 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers have won six ITA National Team Indoor Championships, including four straight from 2008 to 2011 and most recently in 2017 when the tournament was held in Charlottesville. Only Stanford (12) and UCLA (7) have won more team indoor titles.

The Cavaliers are 10-4 all-time against the Wolverines. Michigan won the last matchup against Virginia in the 2023 ITA National Team Indoors quarterfinals.

The winner of the Virginia/Michigan match will advance to play either No. 3 Texas or No. 14 Texas A&M on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals.

CAVALIER NOTES