No. 5 Virginia Falls to No. 3 Texas in ITA Indoors Quarterfinals

DALLAS, Texas – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss to No. 3 Texas in the quarterfinals of the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Saturday (Feb. 15) at the Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex.

This was the second meeting between the two teams in 14 days.

Five of the six singles matches went to a third set, but the Longhorns (9-1) came through in the end to defeat the Cavaliers (7-2) in the quarterfinals.

Virginia lost the doubles point in the first meeting but got the better of Texas in doubles on Saturday. Junior Mans Dahlberg and sophomore Dylan Dietrich opened the match with a 6-3 win over Pierre-Yves Bailly and Sebastian Gorzny on doubles court two. Freshman Keegan Rice and grad student James Hopper then defeated No. 5 Lucas Brown and Timo Legout 6-3 on the top court to clinch the doubles point for the Hoos.

Texas responded with a straight set win on court six to tie the match.

All other five singles matches remaining went to a third set. On court five, the Longhorns came away with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

Texas extended their lead to 3-1 with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 win on court three.

Courts one, two, and four all came down to a match tiebreak in the third set. Rice fended off one match point in the tiebreak on court four but couldn’t save the other, falling to Jonah Braswell 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Virginia will return for one more match on Sunday (Feb. 16), facing No. 19 NC State at 2 p.m. ET.

MATCH NOTES