Virginia Finishes ITA Indoors With 4-1 Win Against NC State

DALLAS, Texas – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team closed its 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championship on a positive note, winning 4-1 against No. 19 NC State on Sunday (Feb. 16) at the Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex.

The Cavaliers (8-2) rallied to top the Wolfpack (7-4) after losing the doubles point, finishing the tournament with a 2-1 record.

NC State started the match with a 6-3 victory on doubles court two. Within seconds of each other, freshmen Jangjun Kim and Rafael Jódar won 6-4 on doubles court three before the Wolfpack clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 victory on the top court.

Down 1-0, the Cavaliers responded in singles, taking five of the six first sets to swing the momentum against the Wolfpack. Junior Mans Dahlberg got the Cavaliers on the board, breaking Nikolay Nedelchev’s serve to secure a 6-3, 6-4 win on court five to tie the match.

Jódar defeated No. 16 Braden Shick 6-4, 6-4 on the top court to give the Cavaliers the lead.

Shortly after, freshman Keegan Rice extended the UVA lead to 3-1 with another straight set win on court four.

On court six, Kim split sets with William Manning but ran away with the third to take his match 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, helping Virginia clinch the win in its final match at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.

MATCH NOTES

The Cavaliers won their sixth straight against NC State

Rafael Jódar won his seven straight match, improving to 7-1 on the season

Jódar picked up his fifth ranked win of the year and has a 5-0 record against ranked opponents

Jangjun Kim improves to 7-2 overall

