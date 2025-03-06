Martin Makes Bowerman Watch List Debut

NEW ORLEANS – Virginia track and field’s Gary Martin has been named to The Bowerman Watchlist – collegiate track and field’s most prestigious award, as announced Thursday (March 6) by The Bowerman Men’s Watch List Committee in conjunction with the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Making his Bowerman Watch List debut, Martin comes off of winning the men’s 3000-meters at the 2025 ACC Indoor Championships in record setting fashion. Martin broke the ACC Championship meet record for 3000-meters clocking 7:36.69, just off his personal best time of 7:36.02. His time marks the fastest recorded in the event at a conference championship meet.

The Warminster, Pa. native also ran an impressive race in the men’s 5000-meters to earn the silver medal with his time of13:30.69. Martin dipped under the previous ACC Championships meet record of 13:47.85 from 2022 by Matthew Carmody of Notre Dame. With his performance, he also bested the Virginia school record in the event of 13:31.87 set in 2024 by his former teammate, Yasin Sado. The junior now owns school records in the indoor mile, 3000-meters, 5000-meters as well as the distance medley relay (DMR) team.

His season has been highlighted by ACC Championship medals and world class performances on the biggest stage. Earlier in the season, Martin recorded the eighth fastest time in the men’s mile at the time that he ran it at the Millrose Games taking down the school record and recording the second fastest time in collegiate history. After running 3:48.82 for a mile, Martin returned to the track in New York to break the collegiate record in the 1500-meters clocking 3:33.41.

The Bowerman Men’s Update #2

NAME YEAR SCHOOL EVENTS HOMETOWN

Mykolas Alekna, RS JR, California, Discus, Vilnius, Lithuania

Johnny Brackins Jr., SR, Southern California, Hurdles/Jumps, Kansas City, Mo.

Nathaniel Ezekiel, SR, Baylor, Sprints/Hurdles, Delta State, Nigeria

Gary Martin, JR, Virginia, Mid-Distance/Distance, Warminster, Pa.

Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, JR, Ole Miss, Throws, Woonsocket, R.I.

Habtom Samuel, SO, New Mexico, Distance, Keren, Eritrea

JC Stevenson, JR, Southern California, Sprints/Jumps, Temecula, Calif.

Ethan Strand, SR, North Carolina, Mid-Distance/Distance, Vestavia, Ala.

Ja’Kobe Tharp, SO, Auburn, Hurdles, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Parker Wolfe, SR, North Carolina, Distance, Denver, Colo.

Also receiving votes:

Favor Ashe, SR, Oregon, Sprints, Ughelli, Nigeria

Makanakaishe Charamba, SR, Oregon, Sprints, Harare, Zimbabwe

Eli Kosiba, SR, Grand Valley State, Jumps, Rensselaer, Ind.

Tinoda Matsatsa, SO, Georgetown, Mid-Distance/Distance, Boyds, Md.

Aidan McCarthy, SR, Cal Poly, Mid-Distance, Pleasanton, Calif.

Chinecherem Nnamdi, SR, Baylor, Javelin, Awka, Nigeria

Daniel Reynolds, SR, Wyoming, Throws, Granby, Colo.

Jonathan Seremes, So, Missouri, Jumps, Paris, France

Aleksandr Solovev, FR, Texas A&M, Pole Vault, Moscow, Russia

Keyshawn Strachan, JR, Nebraska, Javelin, Nassau, Bahamas

Sam Whitmarsh, SR, Texas A&M, Mid-Distance, Lake Jackson, Texas

The next update is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, March 26 for the women and Thursday, March 27 for the men.