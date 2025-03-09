No. 5 Virginia Falls to No. 1 Wake Forest 4-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team suffered a 4-1 defeat to No. 1 Wake Forest on Sunday (March 9) at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (9-5, 1-3 ACC) dropped their second straight match, falling to 1-3 in the ACC. Freshman Rafael Jódar recorded the lone point for Virginia.

The top-ranked Demon Deacons (21-0, 4-0 ACC) opened the match with a 6-3 doubles victory on the top court. Junior Ty Switzer and freshman Jangjun Kim responded with a 6-3 win on doubles court three. Jódar and grad student James Hopper saved three match points on doubles court two but fell short in a back-and-forth tiebreak to No. 6 Luciano Tacchi and Luca Pow.

Wake Forest extended its lead to 2-0 with a straight set win on court four.

On the top court, Jódar cut into the deficit, getting Virginia on the board with a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 5 DK Suresh Ekambaram.

The Demon Deacons followed with two more straight set wins on courts five and six to clinch the victory.

MATCH NOTES

The Cavaliers dropped back-to-back ACC regular season matches for the first time since 2018

Sunday’s match was Virginia’s second contest of the season playing the No. 1 team in the ITA Team Rankings. The Cavaliers defeated then-No. 1 Texas at home on February 2

Rafael Jódar won his eleventh straight match, improving to 11-1 on the season

Jódar picked up his second victory of the season over a top 5 player in the ITA Singles Rankings

Freshman Keegan Rice was unavailable for the Cavaliers

