Jódar Takes Home Fourth ACC Freshman of the Week Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia first-year Rafael Jódar has been named ACC Freshman of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (March 11) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Jódar earned his fourth Freshman of the Week award after finishing 2-0 in singles last weekend. Playing on the top court, he defeated No. 5 DK Suresh Ekambaram of Wake Forest 6-2, 6-4. The win over Suresh was his second victory of the season over a top five player in the ITA Singles Rankings. Jódar also took down No. 24 Braden Shick of NC State 6-3, 6-4. He is currently on an 11-match win streak and is 11-1 in dual matches.

In doubles, Jódar picked up a victory with partner James Hopper. The pair defeated No. 12 Luca Staeheli and Jules Leroux of NC State 6-4, helping the Cavaliers win the doubles point against the Wolfpack. The win was Jódar’s first ranked doubles victory of his career.

Jódar has won four Freshman of the Week honors after joining the team in January.