No. 8 Virginia Travels to Face Boston College and SMU

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. – The No. 8 Virginia men’s tennis team (9-5, 1-3 ACC) is back on the road this weekend in conference play. On Friday (March 14), the Cavaliers will take on Boston College (3-5, 0-4 ACC) at 3 p.m. Virginia will finish the weekend on Sunday (March 16) at SMU (11-10, 0-4 ACC) at 12 p.m. ET.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Only live scoring will be available for Friday
- Live streaming and live scoring will be available for Sunday
- Sunday’s match will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia dropped to No. 8 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- The Cavaliers have lost back-to-back ACC regular season matches for the first time since 2018
- Freshman Rafael Jódar was named ACC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season. He finished 2-0 in singles last weekend, defeating two top 25 players in the ITA Singles Rankings. He also defeated No. 12 Luca Staeheli and Jules Leroux of NC State 6-4 with partner James Hopper
- Jódar is currently on an eleven-match win streak. He is 11-1 this season and is ranked No. 18 in the ITA Singles Rankings
- Freshman Keegan Rice leads the team with 13 singles victories this season
- Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg are second on the team in singles wins with 12. Dietrich is No. 22 in the singles rankings
- The Cavaliers have an 11-2 record this season at No. 1 singles
- Dietrich and Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins on the season with 9. The pair are ranked No. 67 in the ITA Doubles Rankings
- Grad student James Hopper and Rice have a 7-2 doubles record in dual matches this season, including a 4-2 record playing on the top court. They are No. 22 in the doubles rankings
OPPONENT NOTES
- UVA has won all 23 previous meetings against Boston College
- This will be Virginia’s second ever match against SMU. The Mustangs won the lone previous meeting in 1999
- This is SMU’s first year in the ACC
- SMU is ranked No. 63 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers return home next weekend, taking on California on Friday (March 21) at 6 p.m. and No. 9 Stanford on Sunday (March 23) at 3 p.m.