No. 8 Virginia Travels to Face Boston College and SMU

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. – The No. 8 Virginia men’s tennis team (9-5, 1-3 ACC) is back on the road this weekend in conference play. On Friday (March 14), the Cavaliers will take on Boston College (3-5, 0-4 ACC) at 3 p.m. Virginia will finish the weekend on Sunday (March 16) at SMU (11-10, 0-4 ACC) at 12 p.m. ET.

MATCH INFORMATION

Only live scoring will be available for Friday

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for Sunday

Sunday’s match will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia dropped to No. 8 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

The Cavaliers have lost back-to-back ACC regular season matches for the first time since 2018

Freshman Rafael Jódar was named ACC Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season. He finished 2-0 in singles last weekend, defeating two top 25 players in the ITA Singles Rankings. He also defeated No. 12 Luca Staeheli and Jules Leroux of NC State 6-4 with partner James Hopper

Jódar is currently on an eleven-match win streak. He is 11-1 this season and is ranked No. 18 in the ITA Singles Rankings

Freshman Keegan Rice leads the team with 13 singles victories this season

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg are second on the team in singles wins with 12. Dietrich is No. 22 in the singles rankings

The Cavaliers have an 11-2 record this season at No. 1 singles

Dietrich and Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins on the season with 9. The pair are ranked No. 67 in the ITA Doubles Rankings

Grad student James Hopper and Rice have a 7-2 doubles record in dual matches this season, including a 4-2 record playing on the top court. They are No. 22 in the doubles rankings

OPPONENT NOTES

UVA has won all 23 previous meetings against Boston College

This will be Virginia’s second ever match against SMU. The Mustangs won the lone previous meeting in 1999

This is SMU’s first year in the ACC

SMU is ranked No. 63 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

