No. 8 Virginia Cruises to 4-1 Win at Boston College

WEYMOUTH, Mass. – The No. 8 Virginia men’s tennis team ended its two-match losing streak on Friday (March 14), defeating Boston College 4-1 at the Weymouth Club.

The Cavaliers (10-5, 2-3 ACC) lost the doubles point but dominated in singles to pick up a road win in conference play against the Eagles (3-6, 0-5 ACC).

Playing together for the first time, sophomore Dylan Dietrich and freshman Rafael Jódar opened the match with a 6-0 win on the top court. Boston College responded with wins on doubles courts two and three to take the doubles point and grab an early lead.

Virginia bounced back in singles, winning all 10 sets against the Eagles.

Dietrich tied the match with a 6-3, 6-1 win on court two over Jake Vassel.

Just moments after, Jódar gave Virginia the lead with a commanding 6-0, 6-1 win against Caleb Saltz on the top court.

Freshman Roy Horovitz dominated his way to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Aidan Pack on court five before freshman Stiles Brockett clinched the victory for the Hoos with a 6-0, 6-4 win on court six.

MATCH NOTES

The Cavaliers improve to 24-0 all-time against Boston College

Rafael Jódar extended his winning streak to 12, improving to 12-1 on the year

Stiles Brockett recorded his first career win in ACC play

Sophomore Stefan Regalia made his first career appearance in a dual match, partnering with junior Ty Switzer at No. 3 doubles

