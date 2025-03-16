No. 8 Virginia Tops SMU 4-1

DALLAS, Texas – The No. 8 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 4-1 road win at SMU to finish the weekend on Sunday (March 16) at the Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex.

For the second straight match, the Cavaliers (11-5, 3-3 ACC) lost the doubles point but rallied to win four singles matches to take down the Mustangs (12-11, 1-5 ACC).

SMU started out the match with a victory on doubles court two. Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and freshman Rafael Jódar cruised to a 6-3 win on the top doubles court, but the Mustangs followed with a 6-4 win on doubles court three to clinch the doubles point and take an early 1-0 lead.

Virginia turned things around in singles, winning all six first sets against SMU to take control of the match.

Jódar picked up a straight set win on the top court against No. 94 Trevor Svajda to even the match.

Junior Mans Dahlberg posted a 6-4, 6-4 win over Maks Silagy on court six to put UVA up 2-1 over the Mustangs.

Freshman Roy Horovitz got broken while serving for the match in the second set on court five but broke back in the following game at 5-5, holding on to win 6-2, 7-5.

Dietrich split sets on court two with Jerry Barton but ran away with his match in the decider, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to clinch the win for the Hoos.

MATCH NOTES

Rafael Jódar picked up his 13th straight win, improving to 13-1 on the season

The Cavaliers won their fifth match of the season after losing the doubles point

Roy Horovitz improves to 3-1 this year

Dylan Dietrich and Jódar won their second straight match together playing on the top doubles court

The Cavaliers won just their second meeting with the Mustangs. SMU won the lone previous match in 1999

UP NEXT