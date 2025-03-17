Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Men’s and Women’s Tennis Schedules Altered for Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s tennis teams have altered the match times for the Friday, March 21 contests against California.

The Cavalier men’s team will host the Bears at 12:30 p.m. at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The women’s match will follow, starting at 4 p.m.

The schedules for Sunday’s matches against Stanford remain unchanged.

Admission is free for all regular-season home tennis matches.

Friday, March 21

12:30 pm – #8 Virginia men’s tennis vs. #15 California
4 pm – #3 Virginia women’s tennis vs. #35 California

