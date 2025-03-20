Lananna Named USTFCCCA Southeast Region Men's Coach of the Year

NEW ORLEANS – Virginia Director of Cross Country and Track & Field Vin Lananna was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Southeast Region Men’s Coach of the Year, the organization announced Thursday (March 20).

Lananna, in his sixth year as Director of Track and Field and Cross Country/Associate Athletics Director at Virginia, led the Cavaliers to a sixth-place team finish at the 2025 NCAA DI Indoor Championships, the best finish on the men’s side in program history. The weekend was highlighted by a meet-record victory in the distance medley relay in 9:15.12. The same DMR squad of Wes Porter, Alex Sherman, Conor Murphy and anchored by Gary Martin, earlier set the Collegiate Record of 9:14.19 in the event.

Adding to the point tally was Martin with a runner-up performance in the men’s 3000-meters and Jeremiah Nubbe with an All-American performance finish fourth in the men’s weight throw at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Virginia was also runner-up in the ACC Indoor Championships, with victories in the men’s 3000-meters and the weight throw.

The regular season was highlighted by Martin recording the second fastest time in collegiate history in the mile and breaking the collegiate record in the indoor 1500-meters as well as the men’s DMR breaking the collegiate record.

The Cavaliers will kickstart the outdoor season at the Virginia Opener on Saturday (March 22) at Lannigan Field in Charlottesville, Va.