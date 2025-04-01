Trio of Cavaliers Earn ACC Athlete of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (April 1) that Margot Appleton, Gary Martin and Jeremiah Nubbe of the Virginia men’s and women’s track and field team earned ACC Athlete of the Week honors for their top-notch performances at the 2025 Raleigh Relays.

Margot Appleton

After an impressive indoor season, Margot Appleton wasted no time establishing herself as a top contender this outdoor season. The senior recorded the fourth fastest time in the women’s 1500-meters crossing the line in a blistering 4:05.68 for the win. Appleton broke the Raleigh Relays meet record and Paul Derr Track & Field Facility record. The previous meet and facility record stood at 4:08.84 set by Shannon Flockhart of Providence just one year ago and was in the field in Raleigh. With her time, Appleton became just the third-fastest collegian ever at the 1500-meter distance only behind Jenny Simpson and Maia Ramsden. Nearly eclipsing Michaela Myer’s Virginia record of 4:04.02 from 2022, Appleton bettered her program No.2 mark by three seconds.

Queen of the track 👑 Margot Appleton is your @theACC Women's Co-Athlete of the Week!

Queen of the track 👑 Margot Appleton is your @theACC Women's Co-Athlete of the Week!

Gary Martin

In his outdoor season opener, Gary Martin recoded the third fastest time in collegiate history in the men’s 1500-meters at the 2025 Raleigh Relays. Crossing the line in new personal-best 3:33.71, Martin finished third in the field and dipped under the previous collegiate record of 3:33.74 by Eliud Kipsang of Alabama from 2022. Not only bettering his previous best of 3:37.66, but Martin also broke the Virginia school record of 3:35.63 previously held by his teammate, Wes Porter.

Nothing new here 😎 Gary Martin is your @theACC Men's Athlete of the Week!

Nothing new here 😎 Gary Martin is your @theACC Men's Athlete of the Week!

Jeremiah Nubbe

Continuing his winning ways, Jeremiah won the men’s hammer throw competition. On his fourth appearance in the ring, Nubbe launched one out 73.04m/239-7 to rank second in program history just behind Hilmar Jonsson’s mark of 75.26m/246-11 from 2019. In his first outdoor season as a Cavalier, Nubbe comes off setting the Virginia school record in the indoor weight throw with his mark of 24.17m/79-2.75 from the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships where he finished fourth to earn first team All-American honors.

Big time performances only🫡 Jeremiah Nubbe is your @theACC Men's Field Athlete of the Week!

Big time performances only🫡 Jeremiah Nubbe is your @theACC Men's Field Athlete of the Week!

This marks the second time this season that an athlete from Virginia has been named ACC Athlete of the Week as the trio joins freshman Maya Rollins.

Name Award Date Maya Rollins Women’s Freshman March 25 Margot Appleton Co-Women’s Runner April 1 Gary Martin Men’s Runner April 1 Jeremiah Nubbe Men’s Field April 1

Up Next

The Cavaliers continue outdoor campaign as the team travels up the road to the Colonial Relays in Williamsburg, Va. hosted by William & Mary Thursday (April 3) through Saturday (April 5).