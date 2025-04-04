No. 6 Virginia Sweeps Georgia Tech 4-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team blanked Georgia Tech 4-0 at home on Friday (April 4) on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The match was played indoors due to weather.
The Cavaliers (15-6, 7-4 ACC) picked up their fourth straight win, taking 10 out of the 12 total sets in the match to top the Yellow Jackets (12-9, 5-6 ACC).
All three doubles matches ended within seconds of each other to open the match. Georgia Tech picked up a 6-2 victory on doubles court three. Grad student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice followed with a 6-3 win on the top doubles court before sophomore Dylan Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg clinched the doubles point for the Cavaliers with a 6-4 victory on doubles court two.
In singles, the Cavaliers won five of the six first sets against Georgia Tech.
Freshman Stiles Brockett cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Robert Bauer on court six to put Virginia up 2-0.
On court five, Dahlberg broke up 6-5 in the second set to take his match 6-1, 7-5 against Richard Biagiotti.
Rice closed out the match for the Cavaliers on court two, defeating No. 113 Nate Bonetto 6-2, 6-3 to clinch the victory.
MATCH NOTES
- Virginia improves to 44-12 all-time against Georgia Tech
- The Cavaliers won their 25th straight against the Yellow Jackets
- Mans Dahlberg picked up his third straight win in singles
- James Hopper and Keegan Rice picked up their fourth ranked win as a doubles team this year and second in conference play
- Hopper and Rice improve to 9-5 this season in doubles
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will finish the weekend at home on Sunday (April 6), taking on No. 25 Clemson at noon
#6 Virginia 4, Georgia Tech 0
Singles competition
- #23 Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) 4-6, 4-3, unfinished
- Keegan Rice (VA) def. #113 Nate Bonetto (GT) 6-2, 6-3
- James Hopper (VA) vs. Krish Arora (GT) 6-2, 4-3, unfinished
- Jangjun Kim (VA) vs. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-4, 4-4, unfinished
- Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-1, 7-5
- Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Robert Bauer (GT) 6-0, 6-2
Doubles competition
- #42 James Hopper/Keegan Rice (VA) def. #15 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-3
- #35 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Gabriele Brancatelli/Krish Arora (GT) 6-4
- Christophe Clement/Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Ty Switzer/Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-2
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (6,5,2)
T-1:56 A-227