No. 6 Virginia Sweeps Georgia Tech 4-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team blanked Georgia Tech 4-0 at home on Friday (April 4) on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The match was played indoors due to weather.

The Cavaliers (15-6, 7-4 ACC) picked up their fourth straight win, taking 10 out of the 12 total sets in the match to top the Yellow Jackets (12-9, 5-6 ACC).

All three doubles matches ended within seconds of each other to open the match. Georgia Tech picked up a 6-2 victory on doubles court three. Grad student James Hopper and freshman Keegan Rice followed with a 6-3 win on the top doubles court before sophomore Dylan Dietrich and junior Mans Dahlberg clinched the doubles point for the Cavaliers with a 6-4 victory on doubles court two.

In singles, the Cavaliers won five of the six first sets against Georgia Tech.

Freshman Stiles Brockett cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Robert Bauer on court six to put Virginia up 2-0.

On court five, Dahlberg broke up 6-5 in the second set to take his match 6-1, 7-5 against Richard Biagiotti.

Rice closed out the match for the Cavaliers on court two, defeating No. 113 Nate Bonetto 6-2, 6-3 to clinch the victory.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia improves to 44-12 all-time against Georgia Tech

The Cavaliers won their 25th straight against the Yellow Jackets

Mans Dahlberg picked up his third straight win in singles

James Hopper and Keegan Rice picked up their fourth ranked win as a doubles team this year and second in conference play

Hopper and Rice improve to 9-5 this season in doubles

