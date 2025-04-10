No. 6 Virginia Hosting Virginia Tech in Commonwealth Clash Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team (16-6, 8-4 ACC) closes its regular season on Friday (April 11) at home against Virginia Tech (10-13, 2-10 ACC) at 4 p.m.

The match is scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Any weather-related changes will be posted here as well as on the @uvamenstennis social media accounts.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live stats are available

The match will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX

Admission is free

SENIOR DAY

James Hopper will be honored in an on-court ceremony ahead of the match, so make plans to be there early to help celebrate his Cavalier career

SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

The match is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, with one point going to the winner of the contest.

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. The Cavaliers currently lead the Hokies 8-6 this season.

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia remained at No. 6 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

The Cavaliers are on a five-match win streak

Virginia won both of its matches at home last weekend, topping Georgia Tech 4-0 and then-No. 25 Clemson 4-2

Freshman Keegan Rice was named ACC Freshman of the Week for the second time after picking up his first ranked singles win over No. 113 Nate Bonetto of Georgia Tech 6-2, 6-3 on court two. He also defeated No. 15 Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini of Georgia Tech with partner James Hopper 6-3 on the top doubles court

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich leads the team in singles this year with an 18-7 singles record. He is 12-4 in dual matches and 6-2 in conference play. He moved up to No. 21 in the ITA Singles Rankings

Freshman Rafael Jódar has a 14-1 overall singles record this season. His only loss of the year came in the season opener against South Carolina on January 16

Jódar has a perfect 10-0 record playing on the top singles court and is 7-0 in conference play. Jódar moved up to a career-high No. 7 in the singles rankings

Junior Mans Dahlberg is second on the team in singles wins this year with 17. He is currently on a four-match win streak

UVA has a 16-3 record on the top singles court this season

Dietrich and Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins this year with 11. The pair moved up to No. 33 in the ITA Doubles Rankings

Hopper and Rice are second on the team in doubles wins with nine. They are the highest ranked Cavalier doubles team, moving up to No. 24

Hopper and Jódar round out the Cavaliers in the doubles rankings, coming in at No. 85

The Cavaliers are 62-9 all-time against Virginia Tech, winning the last five matchups

The Hokies are ranked No. 68 in the latest ITA Team Rankings

UP NEXT