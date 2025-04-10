No. 6 Virginia Hosting Virginia Tech in Commonwealth Clash Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team (16-6, 8-4 ACC) closes its regular season on Friday (April 11) at home against Virginia Tech (10-13, 2-10 ACC) at 4 p.m.
The match is scheduled to be played on the outdoor courts of the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Any weather-related changes will be posted here as well as on the @uvamenstennis social media accounts.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live stats are available
- The match will be included in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage on ACCNX
- Admission is free
SENIOR DAY
- James Hopper will be honored in an on-court ceremony ahead of the match, so make plans to be there early to help celebrate his Cavalier career
SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH
- The match is part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, with one point going to the winner of the contest.
- The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. The Cavaliers currently lead the Hokies 8-6 this season.
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia remained at No. 6 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
- The Cavaliers are on a five-match win streak
- Virginia won both of its matches at home last weekend, topping Georgia Tech 4-0 and then-No. 25 Clemson 4-2
- Freshman Keegan Rice was named ACC Freshman of the Week for the second time after picking up his first ranked singles win over No. 113 Nate Bonetto of Georgia Tech 6-2, 6-3 on court two. He also defeated No. 15 Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini of Georgia Tech with partner James Hopper 6-3 on the top doubles court
- Sophomore Dylan Dietrich leads the team in singles this year with an 18-7 singles record. He is 12-4 in dual matches and 6-2 in conference play. He moved up to No. 21 in the ITA Singles Rankings
- Freshman Rafael Jódar has a 14-1 overall singles record this season. His only loss of the year came in the season opener against South Carolina on January 16
- Jódar has a perfect 10-0 record playing on the top singles court and is 7-0 in conference play. Jódar moved up to a career-high No. 7 in the singles rankings
- Junior Mans Dahlberg is second on the team in singles wins this year with 17. He is currently on a four-match win streak
- UVA has a 16-3 record on the top singles court this season
- Dietrich and Dahlberg lead the team in doubles wins this year with 11. The pair moved up to No. 33 in the ITA Doubles Rankings
- Hopper and Rice are second on the team in doubles wins with nine. They are the highest ranked Cavalier doubles team, moving up to No. 24
- Hopper and Jódar round out the Cavaliers in the doubles rankings, coming in at No. 85
- The Cavaliers are 62-9 all-time against Virginia Tech, winning the last five matchups
- The Hokies are ranked No. 68 in the latest ITA Team Rankings
UP NEXT
- The postseason kicks off with the ACC Championships, being held April 16-20 at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.
- Seeding and brackets for the championship will be announced on Saturday, April 12