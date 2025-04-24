Rafael Jódar Named ACC Freshman of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s tennis player Rafael Jódar has been named the ACC Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Year in honors announced Thursday (April 24) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Jódar was also voted to the All-ACC First Team in singles, with sophomore Dylan Dietrich making the second team.

Jódar has been ranked as high as No. 4 in the ITA singles rankings, tallying a dozen victories over ranked players since joining the team in January. Jódar was edged in his collegiate debut match on January 16, but did not lose another regular-season singles match. He was a four-time ACC Freshman of the Week.

Dietrich, the 2024 ACC Freshman of the Year, qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship for the second straight year. He has reached a career-high No. 21 singles ranking, posting a 22-8 record. He was a two-time ACC Player of the Week this season. This is his second straight year being voted to the second team.

Jódar is the eighth player in program history to earn the conference’s rookie award, joining Brian Vahaly (1998), Doug Stewart (2003), Somdev Devvarman (2005), Alex Domijan (2011), Mitchell Frank (2012), Brandon Nakashima (2019) and Dietrich (2024).

All-ACC honors are determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches.

2024-25 ACC Men’s Tennis Annual Awards

Player of the Year: Sebastian Dominko, Notre Dame

Freshman of the Year: Rafael Jódar, Virginia

Coach of the Year: Tony Bresky, Wake Forest

All-ACC Singles

First Team

Carl Emil Overbeck, Sr., California

Corey Craig, Jr., Florida State

Sebastian Dominko, Jr., Notre Dame ***

Samir Banerjee, Jr., Stanford

Rafael Jódar, Fr., Virginia

DK Suresh Ekambaram, Jr., Wake Forest **

Second Team

Pedro Rodenas, Jr., Duke ***

Jamie Connel, Sr., Florida State **

Martin Katz, Sr., Miami

Braden Shick, Sr., NC State **

Dylan Dietrich, So., Virginia **

Stefan Dostanic, Gr., Wake Forest

Third Team

Noa Vukadin, So., Clemson

Cooper Williams, So., Duke

Martin Borisiouk, Jr., NC State

Luca Staeheli, Sr., NC State ***

Trevor Svajda, So., SMU

Max Basing, Sr., Stanford

All-ACC Doubles

First Team

Theo Winegar & Cooper Williams, Duke

Braden Shick & Fons Van Sambeek, NC State

DK Suresh Ekambaram & Charlie Robertson, Wake Forest

Second Team

Noa Vukadin & Max Smith, Clemson

Alex Bulte & Youcef Rihane, Florida State

Sebastian Dominko & Chase Thompson, Notre Dame

Third Team

Carl Emil Overbeck & Theo Dean, California

Nate Bonetto & Gianluca Carlini, Georgia Tech

Luciano Tacchi & Luca Pow, Wake Forest

*Denotes number of career All-ACC honors (singles)