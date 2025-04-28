Virginia Set to Host Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tennis Regionals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will be hosting the first and second rounds of both the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships for the fifth straight year.

The first two rounds will take place Friday, May 2, through Sunday, May 4, at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The women’s team (20-5) earned an at-large bid and the No. 7 seed in the field of 64 teams. Virginia will battle FDU (11-7) in the second match on Friday at 1 p.m. Illinois (14-12) and Arizona (19-10) will square off in the opener at 10 a.m.

The men’s team (20-7) earned an at-large bid into the championship and was named the No. 7 overall seed. The Cavaliers will take on Bucknell (19-6) in the second match on Saturday at 1 p.m. St. John’s (25-2) and Princeton (21-8) will face each other in the first match of the day at 10 a.m.

Admission is free for the matches.

This is the Virginia men’s 21st-consecutive NCAA Championship bid, and the 20th time that they have hosted a regional. The Cavaliers have won six NCAA titles.

The women are making their 24th overall appearance in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships and their seventh straight under head coach Sara O’Leary.

The 16 teams advancing from the second round of the tournament will participate in two-team super regionals on the campuses of the higher-seeded teams, set to take place on May 9-11. As top-eight seeds, both Cavalier teams are in line to host super regionals next weekend if they advance. The men would host the winner of the Tucson Regional, while the women would host the winner of the Knoxville Regional.

The eight super regional winners will advance to Baylor’s Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas, with the quarterfinals through championship matches being held May 15-18.

UVA hosted both the men’s and women’s regionals for seven straight years from 2010-2016 and also did so each of the last four years.