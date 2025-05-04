Virginia Sweeps Princeton to Reach NCAA Round of 16

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s tennis team blanked Princeton 4-0 on Sunday (May 4) to advance to the Round of 16 of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (22-7) won the doubles point to start the match and added singles victories on courts one, three, and five to secure the win over the Tigers (22-9).

With the win, Virginia advances to the NCAA Round of 16 for the 19th time in the last 20 championships. The Cavaliers will host the 10-seed Arizona (26-4) on Saturday, May 10, at the Virginia Tennis Facility at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

Freshmen Roy Horovitz and Rafael Jódar opened the match with a 6-3 win on doubles court three. The top two doubles courts ended within just seconds of each other. On the top doubles court, junior Mans Dahlberg and sophomore Dylan Dietrich clinched the doubles point for the Cavaliers with a 6-4 win over No. 49 Paul Inchauspe and Filippos Astreinidis. Princeton won the remaining match right after on doubles court two.

The Cavaliers won all six first sets in singles to keep their advantage over the Tigers. Freshman Jangjun Kim put UVA up 2-0 with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Milan Markovits on court five.

On court three, freshman Keegan Rice trailed 5-2 in the second set but rallied to even the set at 5. Rice proceeded to break serve and served out the match in the following game, coming away with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Landon Ardila to extend the UVA lead to 3-0.

Jódar took a quick first set against No. 39 Paul Inchauspe on the top court but fell behind an early break in the second. He later served for the match up 5-4 before Inchauspe rallied to break back and force a tiebreak. In the tiebreaker, Jódar and Inchauspe were tied at 3, but Jódar took the last four points of the match to win 6-1, 7-6 (3) to clinch the victory for the Cavaliers.

FROM HEAD COACH ANDRES PEDROSO

“I thought today’s performance was better than yesterday. I didn’t think yesterday that we really played together as much, and we didn’t have the energy and the positivity that we needed to be at our best, and so I challenged the guys to come out today and be more ready, more positive, and just showing more positive emotion throughout the match. And I saw it, especially on my side. I didn’t get to see the matches on the other side, but I saw it in doubles, and so that’s huge when the whole team’s doing that.”

MATCH NOTES