Virginia Downs Campbell 65-56 in Season Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the first-ever meeting between Virginia (1-0) and Campbell (1-1), the Cavaliers secured a 65-56 victory in their 2024-25 season opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday (Nov. 6).

Virginia was led by Jacob Cofie, who finished with a game-high 16 points off seven for eight shooting. Isaac McKneely and Elijah Saunders both logged 11 points. Blake Buchanan rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points, as well as a career-high five assists.

The Cavaliers shot 57 percent (24 for 42) in the contest and held the Camels to 38 percent (21 for 56) from the field. Virginia outscored Campbell 28-12 in the paint.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After Buchanan opened the scoring with a made free throw, the two sides traded blows until Virginia strung together a 6-2 run to jump out to a 29-23 lead with two minutes remaining in the half. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Cofie and Ishan Sharma, followed by a Campbell three, sent the contest into halftime with the Cavaliers up 35-26. Cofie led Virginia at the break with 10 points off 4-4 shooting, including two 3-pointers. 18 of Campbell’s 26 first-half points came from beyond the arc.

Virginia kicked off the second half by claiming a 12-point lead following two baskets from Saunders and a pair of made free throws from Buchanan. Three Campbell 3-pointers within the next two minutes cut the Cavaliers’ lead to six (44-38), but a Cofie dunk and McKneely jumper brought the lead back to 10 at the 11:54 mark. A back-and-forth period saw the Camels come within five with 1:16 remaining, but the Cavaliers held on to secure a 65-56 victory.

UP NEXT

Virginia hosts Coppin State on Monday, Nov. 11. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.