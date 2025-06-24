Odom Announces the Signing of 10 Newcomers for 2025-26

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Ryan Odom announced Tuesday (June 24) the signing of 10 newcomers for the 2025-26 season.

UVA welcomes seven transfers and three freshmen. The group of newcomers is rated among the nation’s best and includes a pair of highly-touted high school players from the state of Virginia.

The incoming group includes: transfers Dallin Hall (Plain City, Utah/BYU), Malik Thomas (Fontana, Calif./San Francisco), Devin Tillis (Los Angeles/UC Irvine), Jacari White (Orlando, Fla./North Dakota State), Ugonna Onyenso (Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria/Kansas State), Sam Lewis (Chicago/Toledo), Martin Carrere (Pontonx-sur-l’Adour, France/VCU) and freshmen Silas Barksdale (Newport News, Va./Woodside), Johann Grünloh (Loningen, Germany/RASTA Vechta) and Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, Va./St. Anne’s-Belfield).

“I am extremely excited about this year’s incoming class of young men,” Odom said. “It should provide us with a deep roster that is extremely versatile and blends experience, skill and talented freshmen. Most importantly, each of these young men align well with the values of our University and what this program has reflected over so many years – high-character, development-oriented individuals that are pursuing excellence individually and as a collective unit. I am excited for our supporters and fans to get to know these young men and equally thrilled to see what this group is able to accomplish together this season.”

Fans interested in becoming season-ticket members for Virginia men’s basketball can join the waitlist here. Single-game, group and mini-plan ticket information will be available later in the fall at uvatix.com.