Cavaliers Fall in ITA Sectionals

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team competed for NCAA Championship slots available at the ITA East Sectional, held Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 7-10, in Chapel Hill, N.C.
This was the last chance for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.
Junior Mans Dahlberg competed in the singles main draw and won his first round match in straight sets over Sean Daryabeigi of South Carolina. In the round of 16, Dahlberg put up a good fight but fell in three sets to the top seed Dhakshineswar Suresh of Wake Forest.
In doubles, Dahlberg and sophomore Dylan Dietrich played in the main draw, knocking off the top seeds in the first round in straight sets from South Carolina before losing in the quarterfinals to Cooper Williams and Theo Winegar of Duke.
Next Up
- Dietrich will close out the fall season for the Cavaliers, competing in the NCAA Singles Championship, held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.
DAILY RECAPS
Thursday, Nov. 7
Mans Dahlberg picked up a straight sets victory to advance to the round of 16. In doubles, Dahlberg and Dylan Dietrich advanced to the quarterfinals with a straight sets win against opponents from South Carolina.
Friday, Nov. 8
In singles, Mans Dahlberg lost in the round of 16 against the top seed from Wake Forest. In doubles, Dahlberg and Dietrich fell in the quarterfinals against opponents from Duke.
RESULTS
Singles
R32: Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Sean Daryabeigi (SCAR) 7-5, 6-4
R16: [1] Dhakshineswar Suresh (WF) def. Mans Dahlberg (VA) 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3
Doubles
R16: Mans Dahlberg/Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. [1] Casey Hoole/Connor Thomson (SCAR) 6-4, 7-5
QF: Cooper Williams/Theo Winegar (Duke) def. Mans Dahlberg/Dylan Dietrich (VA) 6-4, 6-2