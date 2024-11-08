Cavaliers Fall in ITA Sectionals

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team competed for NCAA Championship slots available at the ITA East Sectional, held Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 7-10, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

This was the last chance for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.

Junior Mans Dahlberg competed in the singles main draw and won his first round match in straight sets over Sean Daryabeigi of South Carolina. In the round of 16, Dahlberg put up a good fight but fell in three sets to the top seed Dhakshineswar Suresh of Wake Forest.

In doubles, Dahlberg and sophomore Dylan Dietrich played in the main draw, knocking off the top seeds in the first round in straight sets from South Carolina before losing in the quarterfinals to Cooper Williams and Theo Winegar of Duke.

