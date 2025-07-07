Four Cavaliers Named to All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four members of the Virginia men’s tennis team were named to the All-ACC Men’s Tennis Academic Team in honors announced Monday (July 7) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Graduate student James Hopper and sophomore Dylan Dietrich were named to the team for the second straight year. Freshmen Rafael Jódar and Keegan Rice made the team for the first time.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.