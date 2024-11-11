Hoos Cruise Past Coppin State, 62-45

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (2-0, 0-0 ACC) took down Coppin State (0-4, 0-0 MEAC), 62-45, after holding the Eagles to 28 percent shooting (14 for 50) on Monday night (Nov. 11) at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers had four scorers finish in the double-digits: Elijah Saunders (15 points, 5 for 9 FG), Isaac McKneely (14 points, 4 for 8 3FG), Dai Dai Ames (13 points, 5 for 8 FG) and Jacob Cofie (11 points, 11 rebounds). The Cavaliers shot 40 percent (21 for 52) from the field and went 11 for 12 from the line.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After Coppin State opened the contest’s scoring, Virginia quickly responded to claim the lead off an Ames and-1. The Hoos would not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game. Three consecutive 3-pointers gave Virginia a 15-point advantage (29-14) at the 2:42 mark before another McKneely three sent the Hoos into the break up 32-16. The Cavaliers made seven 3-pointers in the opening stanza and held Coppin State to 0-7 shooting from beyond the arc. McKneely led all first-half scorers with 12 points, all of which came off 3-pointers.

The Hoos carried their momentum into the second half, kicking things off with a thundering Blake Buchanan dunk. Midway through the half, Virginia fired off 13 unanswered points to cement the lead.

UP NEXT

Virginia battles Villanova in a Hall of Fame Series event on Friday, Nov. 15 in Baltimore, Md. Tipoff at CFG Bank Arena is set for 5 p.m. on TNT.