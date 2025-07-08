Summer is Bonding Time for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Elijah Gertrude, Carter Lang and Desmond Roberts were teammates at the University of Virginia last season, and Chance Mallory was a senior at nearby St. Anne’s-Belfield School. And so each of them saw some familiar faces when the 2025-26 Cavaliers convened for the first time at John Paul Jones Arena last month.

For the rest of the team, however, introductions were generally required. Several of the newcomers had played with or against each other before starting college, but such pre-existing relationships were rare on head coach Ryan Odom’s first squad at Virginia.

In addition to the three holdovers, UVA’s roster includes seven transfers— Dallin Hall (BYU), Sam Lewis (Toledo), Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State), Malik Thomas (San Francisco), Devin Tillis (UC Irvine), Jacari White (North Dakota State) and Martin Carrere (VCU)—as well as freshmen Silas Barksdale, Johann Grünloh and Mallory.

Grünloh, who’s from Germany, arrived in Charlottesville this week and practiced with his team for the first time Tuesday. Another international import, Thijs de Ridder from Belgium, is expected to join the program later this summer. He’s awaiting clearance from the NCAA.

“At this point, thankfully we’re in a good place, and we’re hoping that it gets across the finish line,” Odom said when asked about de Ridder during a media availability Tuesday at JPJ.

De Ridder, a 6-foot-8 forward, is projected as a future NBA draft pick, as is the 7-foot Grünloh. UVA’s frontcourt figures to look different in the fall than it does this summer, “because they’re not all out there practicing with us,” Odom said. “We’re not going to have the benefit of having an entire summer with the entire roster. That’s OK. These guys are experienced players and have played at a high level. We’ll be able to pick things up really quickly as we begin to implement things when the guys get back [in August].”

With so many newcomers, building a culture and forming bonds can be challenging, Odom acknowledged, especially during a time of year when the coaching staff is often out of town recruiting. His players, though, are enjoying the process.

“I feel like that’s what summer’s for, before the season starts,” said Onyenso, a 7-foot center. “So I feel like this is a really good time to bond with your teammates and everybody.”

Virginia’s players train throughout the week with head strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis, and those workouts are creating bonds among them, Odom said. “And then with us in the gym, one of the best ways to get connected is just to get in there and do it together. You work out both individually and as a team, and then you try to structure it and have things off the court where they can get together, whether it’s meals or paintball or bowling, whatever kind of activities that you can do to really try to connect the group in a deeper way.”

Odom said he believes that “all in all, the guys have been really accepting of one another.”

Thomas agreed. “Everybody has an amazing personality. It’s just been a great process.”