Growing Process Continues for Cavaliers

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Its record is perfect, but the University of Virginia men’s basketball team has been far from flawless in its two games this season: wins over Campbell and Coppin State at John Paul Jones Arena.

That’s not cause for panic. Growing pains were inevitable for a program with six newcomers and an interim head coach who’s been in that role for less than four weeks.

“Big picture, I would say we’ve been resilient,” said one of those newcomers, forward Elijah Saunders, a transfer from San Diego State. “We’ve been through a lot in this past month.”

Tony Bennett’s decision to retire last month after 15 seasons as UVA’s head coach rocked the program (and the fan base), but the work continues at JPJ. The Cavaliers are looking to battle “through the blows and keep pushing on forward,” Saunders said.

Virginia, which opened with a 65-56 win over Campbell last week, hammered Coppin State 62-45 on Monday night. The Eagles (0-4) scored nine points in the final 1:35 after the Wahoos built a 26-point lead.

Ron Sanchez, who returned to Virginia in June 2023 for a second stint as associate head coach, was promoted upon Bennett’s departure, and he sees signs of progress.

“I like that today we got to play against a zone consistently,” Sanchez said, “and I like that we made some mistakes, because the only way that we can grow and journey is to fail sometimes. I know that failure is something that people don’t want to experience. None of us do. But the truth is that without it, you really can’t identify where your weaknesses are.

“So right now, I’m really thankful for some of the things that we experienced today, including some of the mistakes that we made—not only as a team, but also individually, because we also have to find out who we are and who we can trust in certain situations. And instead of me making that decision for them, we let the game kind of expose that. And we grow and we learn. We’re always gonna celebrate the things that we do well, and then we’re just gonna focus on and work on the things that we need improvement on.”

The next two weeks figure to reveal much more about these Hoos. They play Villanova on Friday and then travel to the Bahamas for a tournament in which they’ll face Tennessee and either St. John’s or Baylor.

“In terms of Villanova, that’s the next step,” Saunders said after scoring a game-high 15 points against Coppin State. “It’s our first major conference team we’ve played, different level of physicality, different level of size. And we have a young group, so it’ll be some guys’ first time seeing that level of talent on the floor, but I’m excited. I think we’re ready for the challenge, and I think these next couple days of practice will be big for us.”