Virginia Athletics Foundation Announces Brick Campaign

Charlottesville, VA – The Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) announced Tuesday (Nov. 12) the launch of a commemorative brick campaign in support of Virginia Athletics.

The brick campaign will give Virginia fans and alumni the opportunity to cement their own legacy by purchasing a customized brick to be placed at John Paul Jones Arena. The bricks will be laid in the plaza outside the arena’s main entrance, giving donors the chance to decorate one of college basketball’s most iconic venues.

All proceeds will benefit the Hoos Success Fund, which helps provide broad-based, unrestricted support for more than 750 Virginia student-athletes. Hoos Success Fund (HSF) gifts count toward lifetime giving. HSF contributions are in addition to gifts to the VAF Annual Fund and do not count towards VAF Annual Giving levels or impact tickets and/or parking eligibility.

Virginia fans can choose between one of two purchase options:

Standard Brick Package

One 4”x 8” brick paver and one 4”x 8” brick replica

Premium Brick Package

One 4”x 8” brick paver and one 8”x 8” granite replica

Each brick will be engraved with a custom name and message. There is a character limit of 16 characters per line. All text will be center justified. Inscriptions are subject to approval by the Virginia Athletics Foundation. The installation will start in summer 2025, and replicas will be received 10-12 weeks after purchasing.

For more information click here.

To purchase a brick click here.

About the Virginia Athletics Foundation

Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Through its fundraising efforts, VAF supports the athletics program at the University of Virginia by providing student-athletes the opportunity to achieve academic and athletic excellence. VAF and its 10,000+ donors support all 316.6 athletic scholarships (the maximum allowed by NCAA), sport-specific operational costs, awards, and facilities. Over the last five years, the foundation has averaged $66M annually in total gifts. The VAF includes a staff of 25 full-time employees.