Eleven Cavaliers Earn CSC At-Large Academic All-District Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Eleven University of Virginia student-athletes have been named College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honorees for the at-large category, the organization announced Tuesday (June 17).

On the men’s side, the list includes Paul Chang (golf), Ryan Colsey (lacrosse), John Schroter (lacrosse), Jack Walshe (lacrosse) and Nick Hamilton (wrestling). The women’s honorees are Jans Croon (field hockey), Lauren Kenah (field hockey), Megan Propeck (golf), Amanda Sambach (golf), Kate Galica (lacrosse) and Helene Dimitrijev (rowing).

To be considered for CSC Academic All-District honors, an undergraduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). A graduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as both an undergraduate and a grad student unless they are in their first semester as a graduate student and don’t have an established graduate GPA. Nominees were required to meeting participation minimum standards, which varied by sport.

Academic All-District honorees were considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Student-athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America finalists are denoted with an asterisk and will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. Women’s Academic All-America® honorees will be announced July 8, while the men’s Academic All-Americans will be announced July 9.