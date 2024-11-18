Dylan Dietrich to Compete in NCAA Singles Championship

WACO, TEXAS – Sophomore Dylan Dietrich will compete in the NCAA Singles Championship, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.
Dietrich will play in the round of 64 on Tuesday (Nov 19) at 1 p.m. against Daniel Sancho Arbizu of Denver.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ ($) each day
- Live scoring will be available through iOnCourt
TOURNAMENT NOTES
- This will be Dietrich’s second time playing in the NCAA Singles Championship after advancing to the Round of 16 last season
- The Cavaliers have won the NCAA Singles Championship four times (2007, 2008, 2015, 2017)
- Virginia has won the NCAA Doubles Championship three times
SCHEDULE
Singles
R64: #20 Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. #94 Daniel Sancho Arbizu (DU), Tuesday 1 pm