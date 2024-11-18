Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Dylan Dietrich to Compete in NCAA Singles Championship

WACO, TEXAS – Sophomore Dylan Dietrich will compete in the NCAA Singles Championship, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.

Dietrich will play in the round of 64 on Tuesday (Nov 19) at 1 p.m. against Daniel Sancho Arbizu of Denver.

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ ($) each day
  • Live scoring will be available through iOnCourt

TOURNAMENT NOTES

  • This will be Dietrich’s second time playing in the NCAA Singles Championship after advancing to the Round of 16 last season
  • The Cavaliers have won the NCAA Singles Championship four times (2007, 2008, 2015, 2017)
  • Virginia has won the NCAA Doubles Championship three times

SCHEDULE

Singles
R64: #20 Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. #94 Daniel Sancho Arbizu (DU), Tuesday 1 pm

