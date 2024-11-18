Dylan Dietrich to Compete in NCAA Singles Championship

WACO, TEXAS – Sophomore Dylan Dietrich will compete in the NCAA Singles Championship, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.

Dietrich will play in the round of 64 on Tuesday (Nov 19) at 1 p.m. against Daniel Sancho Arbizu of Denver.

HOW TO FOLLOW

There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ ($) each day

Live scoring will be available through iOnCourt

