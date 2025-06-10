Cavaliers Nab Four ITA Atlantic Regional Awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced today (June 10) the recipients of the 2025 Division I Men’s Regional Awards, recognizing coaches and players for their excellence on the court and in their communities throughout the season.

Rafael Jódar was tabbed as the Atlantic Region Rookie of the Year. James Hopper earned the region’s Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship award, which recognizes outstanding student-athletes who have exhibited outstanding sportsmanship and leadership, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and tennis achievements.

Head coach Andres Pedroso was named the region’s Coach of the Year, while assistant coach Brian Rasmussen earned Assistant Coach of the Year honors.

Jódar, the ACC Freshman of the Year, finished the season with the highest singles ranking in the ACC, coming in at No. 4. Joining the team in January, he posted a 19-3 record this year. He went 15-2 on the top singles court and recorded four wins over opponents ranked inside the singles top 10. After dropping his first match of the season, he won his next 17 completed singles matches. He was named an ITA Singles All-American.

After earning All-America honors last year, James Hopper posted 14 doubles wins this season, good for third on the team. With partner Keegan Rice, the pair ended the year as the highest ranked Cavalier doubles team, coming in at No. 22. Hopper picked up five ranked doubles wins this season, including three victories against opponents ranked in the top 15. This spring, Hopper earned his master’s in Data Science in May 2025.

Pedroso and Rasmussen led the Cavaliers to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the fifth straight year. The Cavaliers logged nine wins this season against opponents that finished in the top 30 of the ITA Team Rankings, including two wins over the No. 1 ranked team (Wake Forest, Texas).

This is the fourth time Pedroso has earned the region’s Coach of the Year award. This is Rasmussen’s first time being honored as the region’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

ATLANTIC REGIONAL AWARD WINNERS

ITA Coach of the Year: Andres Pedroso, Virginia

ITA Assistant Coach of the Year: Brian Rasmussen, Virginia

Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship: James Hopper, Virginia

ITA Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship: Maxime St. Hilaire, Virginia Tech

ITA Most Improved Player: Cosme Rolland de Ravel, Old Dominion

ITA Player to Watch: Cosme Rolland de Ravel, Old Dominion

ITA Rookie of the Year: Rafael Jódar, Virginia

ITA Senior Player of the Year: Jake Fellows, Georgetown

ITA Community Service Award: Virginia Tech