Dylan Dietrich Advances on Day One of NCAA Singles Championship

WACO, TEXAS – Sophomore Dylan Dietrich is competing in the NCAA Singles Championship, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.

Dietrich won his first round match in straight sets on Tuesday (Nov. 19), defeating Daniel Sancho Arbizu of Denver 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) to advance to the round of 32. Dietrich will take on the 8th seed Aidan Kim of Ohio State in the round of 32 on Wednesday (Nov. 20) at 10 a.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ ($) each day

Live scoring will be available through iOnCourt

