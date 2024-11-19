Dylan Dietrich Advances on Day One of NCAA Singles Championship

WACO, TEXAS – Sophomore Dylan Dietrich is competing in the NCAA Singles Championship, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.
Dietrich won his first round match in straight sets on Tuesday (Nov. 19), defeating Daniel Sancho Arbizu of Denver 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) to advance to the round of 32. Dietrich will take on the 8th seed Aidan Kim of Ohio State in the round of 32 on Wednesday (Nov. 20) at 10 a.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- There will be Cracked Racquets cross-court coverage on ESPN+ ($) each day
- Live scoring will be available through iOnCourt
TOURNAMENT NOTES
- This will be Dietrich’s second time playing in the NCAA Singles Championship after advancing to the Round of 16 last season
- The Cavaliers have won the NCAA Singles Championship four times (2007, 2008, 2015, 2017)
- Virginia has won the NCAA Doubles Championship three times
RESULTS/SCHEDULE
Singles
R64: #20 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #94 Daniel Sancho Arbizu (DU) 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6)
R32: #20 Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. [8] #71 Aidan Kim (OSU), Wednesday 10 am