Dylan Dietrich Falls in NCAA Singles Round of 32

WACO, TEXAS – Sophomore Dylan Dietrich fell Wednesday (Nov. 20) in the round of 32 in the NCAA Singles Championship, being held Nov. 19-24 in Waco, Texas.

Dietrich won his first round match in straight sets on Tuesday (Nov. 19), defeating Daniel Sancho Arbizu of Denver 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6). In the round of 32, Dietrich fell to the 8th seed Aidan Kim of Ohio State in three sets 6-7 (1), 6-0, 6-1. Dietrich overcame a 5-1 deficit in the first set to win in a tiebreak but lost the next two sets to drop the match to Kim.

This was Dietrich’s second appearance in the NCAA Singles Championship after advancing to the round of 16 last season.

Dietrich was the only Cavalier on the men’s side competing in either singles or doubles.

Dual matches will start for the Cavaliers in January.