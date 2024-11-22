No. 22 St. John's Downs Virginia, 80-55

NASSAU, Bahamas – Turnovers plagued Virginia (3-2) in its 80-55 loss to No. 22 St. John’s (5-1) in the consolation game of the Baha Mar Hoops Championship on Friday night (Nov. 22). The Red Storm tallied 18 points off 16 UVA turnovers and outscored the Cavaliers 40-12 in the paint.

Virginia had three players score in double figures: Elijah Saunders (12 points), Andrew Rohde (11 points) and Isaac McKneely (10 points). As a team, the Cavaliers shot 40 percent from the field.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers got off to a slow start offensively, missing eight of their first 10 shots. Virginia trailed by 11 points following a 13-1 St. John’s scoring run before back-to-back triples by Andrew Rohde and Taine Murray, followed by a Blake Buchanan jumper, brought UVA back within three [19-16] at the 9:24 mark. The ensuing seven scoreless minutes for the Cavaliers allowed St. John’s to build to a 35-19 advantage. A trio of 3-pointers in the final two minutes, one being a four-point play for Isaac McKneely, rounded out first-half action. St. John’s led 39-26 at the intermission after Virginia committed 11 turnovers and was outscored 20-4 in the paint over the first 20 minutes of play.

Despite an offensive uptick for the Cavaliers in the second half, the deficit proved insurmountable.



UP NEXT

Virginia hosts Manhattan in non-conference action on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network.