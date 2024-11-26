Virginia Announces 2024-2025 Track and Field Schedules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia Director of Track & Field and Cross Country, Vin Lananna announced the program’s 2024-2025 indoor and outdoor track and field schedules Tuesday (Nov. 26).

Virginia will open its season prior to the start of the new year when the Cavaliers compete at the Liberty Kickoff (Dec.6) in Lynchburg, Va., and Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener (Dec.6) in Boston.

Following the winter break, the Cavaliers will make a quick trip up the road to Blacksburg for the Hokie Invitational before heading north to Philadelphia to compete at the University of Pennsylvania’s brand-new indoor track facility for the Penn 10 Elite meet (Jan. 25).

The middle of the season will feature a trip to Fayetteville, Ark., for the Razorback Invitational before splitting the squad two weekends in a row. With another quick trip up the road, the Cavaliers will travel to the Doc Hale Invitational (Feb. 7-8) in Blacksburg and the Virginia Beach Invitational (Feb. 7-8) in Virginia Beach. A trio of competitions book end the indoor season as the team is set to compete at the Tiger Paw Invitational (Feb. 14-15) in Clemson, S.C., the David Hemery Valentine Invitational (Feb. 14-15) in Boston and the Darius Dixon Invitational (Feb. 14-15) in Lynchburg.

The regular season will conclude with competition at the Arkansas Qualifier (Feb. 21). The Championship season will feature the ACC Indoor Championships (March 1-3) in Louisville, Ky., and NCAA Indoor Championships (March 14-15) in Virginia Beach.

The Cavaliers will open the 2025 outdoor track and field season at Lannigan Field hosting the Virginia Opener (March 22) before trips to North Carolina for the Raleigh Relays (March 28-27-29) and the Duke Invitational (April 10-12).

The Cavaliers will host four meets at Lannigan Field over the course of the season including the Virginia Opener (March 22), Virginia Grand Prix (April 4-5), Virginia Challenge (April 18-19) and the Virginia High Performance (April 27).

The team will also make trips to Philadelphia, Pa. for the historic Penn Relays (April 24-26), College Park, Md., for the Kehoe Twilight Meet (May 2) and Lynchburg for the Liberty Twilight Qualifier (May 6). The championship season begins with the ACC Outdoor Championships hosted by Wake Forest (May 15-17). The NCAA East Regional (May 28-31) will be held in Jacksonville, Fla. while the NCAA Outdoor Championships (June 11-14) be back in Eugene, Ore., at Hayward Field. 𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗬 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗞 & 𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗟𝗗 😏

Virginia Indoor Track & Field Schedule

Date Meet Location Dec. 6 Liberty Kickoff Lynchburg, Va. Dec. 6 Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener Boston, Mass. Jan. 17-18 Hokie Invitational Blacksburg, Va. Jan. 25 Penn 10 Elite Philadelphia, Pa. Jan. 31 – Feb.1 Razorback Invitational Fayetteville, Ark. Feb. 7-8 Doc Hale Invitational Blacksburg, Va. Feb. 7-8 Virginia Beach Invitational Virginia Beach, Va. Feb. 14-15 Tiger Paw Invitational Clemson, S.C. Feb. 14-15 David Hemery Valentine Invitational Boston, Mass. Feb. 14-15 Darius Dixon Invitational Lynchburg, Va. Feb. 21 Arkansas Qualifier Fayetteville, Ark. March 1-3 ACC Indoor Championships Louisville, Ky. March 14-15 NCAA Indoor Championships Virginia Beach, Va.

Virginia Outdoor Track & Field Schedule