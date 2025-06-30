Lananna Named ACC Women's Coach of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference office announced the yearly awards Monday (June 30), naming Virginia Director of Cross Country and Track and Field Coach Vin Lananna the Outdoor ACC Women’s Coach of the Year.

After being named the Outdoor ACC Men’s Coach of the Year last season for the Cavaliers historic run to the first Outdoor ACC Men’s title outright in program history, Lananna led the women’s team an outstanding feat and was named the 2025 Outdoor ACC Women’s Coach of the Year.

Lananna led the Cavalier women to the first Outdoor ACC Championship team title since 1987 and just the sixth women’s team title in program history. This marks the first ACC Coach of the Year honor on the women’s side since Fred Binggelia was named Co-Coach of the Year in 1995.

In his sixth year as Director of Track and Field and Cross Country/Associate Athletics Director at Virginia, Lananna led the Cavalier women to the ACC Championship title scoring a total of 93 points including four individual ACC Champions in Margot Appleton (1500m), Christiana Ellina (Javelin), Celia Rifaterra (High Jump) and Jenny Schilling (10,000m). Appleton won her third straight 1500-meter crown while Rifaterra continued her undefeated season in the high jump, and the Cavaliers achieved a total of 12 All-ACC honors.

At the NCAA Outdoor Championships, the Virginia women qualified six athletes in seven events. Appleton recorded her highest finish at the outdoor championships with a runner-up performance in the 1500-meters and second team All-America honors in the 5000-meters. In just her second NCAA Outdoor Championship appearance, Rifaterra earned a spot on the podium with a seventh-place finish in the high jump. Also earning All-America accolades included Annika Kelly (Hammer, 2nd Team), Estel Valeanu (Discus, 2nd Team), Jenny Schilling (10,000m, Honorable Mention) and Carly Tarantino (High Jump, Honorable Mention).