Cavaliers Return to Winning Ways at JPJ

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — They flew home from the Bahamas on Saturday and were back in the gym on Sunday. For the Virginia Cavaliers, another intense practice followed on Monday as they worked on correcting the mistakes that had plagued them at the Baha Mar Hoops Championships in Nassau.

“When you get beat by 20-plus [points] two times in a row, it’s hard to come back the very next day after a long road trip to the Bahamas and get back to practice,” junior guard Isaac McKneely said Tuesday night after UVA’s 74-65 win over Manhattan at John Paul Jones Arena.

“That’s probably the last place you want to be, but I think we all had good attitudes about it,” McKneely said. “We knew we had a lot to work on, we watched the film, we took it to the chest, and I think the two practices that we had leading up to this game were really good.”

The Wahoos faced two talented teams in the Bahamas and faded in each game. Late Thursday night, UVA was competitive for the first 20 minutes against then-No. 11 Tennessee but unraveled in the second half and lost 64-42. Against then-No. 22 St. John’s the next night, Virginia trailed by 13 at the break en route to an 80-55 defeat.

Virginia attempted 48 shots from beyond the arc and scored only 26 points in the paint in the Bahamas. In a Nov. 15 win over Villanova in Baltimore, the Cavaliers shot 56 percent from 3-point range, but they missed many more than they made against Tennessee and St. John’s.

“Sometimes in the Bahamas, I think we were a little stagnant on offense and just relying on our 3-point shooting,” McKneely said. “Against Villanova, we shot the ball really well, but when we don’t shoot the ball well, that’s going to hurt us.”

Back at JPJ, the coaching staff altered the team’s offensive approach and worked to shore up Virginia’s trademark Pack Line defense.

The Cavaliers (4-2) never trailed against the Jaspers (3-3), but it wasn’t the most convincing of victories. After Virginia built a 16-point lead with 9:15 remaining, Manhattan fought back. Twice in the final four minutes the Jaspers cut their deficit to six, but McKneely’s third and final trey, with 1:11 remaining, made it 68-59, and the Hoos went 6 for 6 from the line in the last 61 seconds.

“Give them a lot of credit,” Manhattan head coach John Gallagher said. “There are a lot of teams in America that are figuring themselves out.”

Virginia is one of them. The Cavaliers’ roster includes only one senior (Taine Murray), and four of the players who saw time Tuesday night were not in the program last season.

“We’re not the most experienced age-wise [or] experienced as far as having a large number of games together, so we are learning each other,” interim head coach Ron Sanchez said.

After the team returned to Charlottesville, there “were some things that we addressed via video that were just schematic things,” Sanchez said, “and there were things that we had to address that were mental and physical. We wanted to do a much better job of rebounding, taking care of the basketball, and our transition defense. Those are probably our three most direct areas of focus the last two days.”

Coming off two one-sided losses, “it’s really hard to show up on the court again and put up enough energy to get it done,” Sanchez said. “So I’m really proud of our guys for going through that, identifying things that we as coaches told them they needed to work on, and diligently working and trying to be better in those specific areas. As long as we have that level of posture, we’ll continue to journey forward and we’ll improve every single game.”