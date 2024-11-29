Hoos Starting to Find Their Way

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In men’s basketball, neither Manhattan nor Holy Cross appears to be a giant-killer this season, and so it was no surprise that Virginia defeated both teams at John Paul Jones Arena this week.

More impressive was the care with which UVA handled the ball. Coming off a poor showing at the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in the Bahamas, where the Wahoos lost by 22 points to Tennessee and by 35 to St. John’s, they were averaging 13.8 turnovers per game.

In a 74-65 win over Manhattan on Wednesday night, the Hoos reduced their turnovers to eight, and they improved again in that area Friday. In a matinee against Holy Cross, UVA had only six turnovers, a season low, in its 67-41 victory.

“The one area that we wanted to address after we came back from the Bahamas was taking care of the basketball,” interim head coach Ron Sanchez said. “I think maybe personnel had something to do with that.”

After the Bahamas tournament, Sanchez altered his starting lineup, going with sophomore center Blake Buchanan, junior forward Elijah Saunders and three guards: sophomore Dai Dai Ames and juniors Andrew Rohde and Isaac McKneely.

In addition to taking care of the ball, UVA (5-2) did not give up any fast-break points to Holy Cross (4-4).

“That resonates more of the Virginia way of basketball,” Sanchez said.

The Cavaliers’ scholarship players include two freshmen and three transfers who joined the program this year. Taine Murray is the only senior. With so many newcomers, Rohde said, the coaching staff has emphasized “taking care of the ball and trying to limit those turnovers, because when we play teams that capitalize on those, it can really hurt us. So for us to limit those and keep trying to bring that number down is really good.”

Now come two tougher tests for the Cavaliers, who won’t play at JPJ again until Dec. 12, when they start a five-game homestand by hosting Bethune-Cookman.

In the SEC/ACC Challenge, the Hoos will visit No. 18 Florida (8-0) on Wednesday night, after which they’ll fly from Gainesville to Dallas. In the ACC opener for both teams, UVA will meet SMU (6-2) next Saturday afternoon in Dallas.

Sanchez said he believes the Cavaliers are better prepared to take on high-caliber competition than when they arrived in the Bahamas. From its games against St. John’s and Tennessee, which is ranked No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll, the Hoos know “the physicality, the athleticism that we’re going to face,” Sanchez said.

Rohde agreed. “I think those two games at the Bahamas helped us a lot. I think we learned a lot as a group, and this past week has been really tough in practice, just getting after it. I think we kind of know what to expect more out of these really good teams that we’re playing.”