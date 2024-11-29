Virginia Downs Holy Cross, 67-41

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dai Dai Ames scored a season-high 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting to lead Virginia (5-2) to a 67-41 victory over Holy Cross (4-4) on Friday (Nov. 29) at John Paul Jones Arena.

Andrew Rohde and Isaac McKneely each chipped in 13 points, while Elijah Saunders and Blake Buchanan grabbed six rebounds apiece. The Cavaliers logged a season-high 20 assists on 24 field goals and shot 44 percent (24-of-55) in the contest.

Virginia limited the Crusaders to just 33 percent shooting (17-of-51) and forced 11 turnovers.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Holy Cross struck first, but that early 2-0 advantage would be the Crusaders’ only lead of the game. The Cavaliers led 34-21 at halftime after orchestrating a 16-3 run midway through the frame comprised of 3-pointers from Isaac McKneely, Elijah Saunders and Andrew Rohde, as well as jumpers from Blake Buchanan and Dai Dai Ames. Ames led UVA in the first with nine points off 4-for-5 shooting.

The beginning of the second half saw a back-and-forth sequence, but the Crusaders were ultimately unable to narrow the score to any closer than 14.

UP NEXT

Virginia travels to Florida for a SEC/ACC Challenge contest on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Tipoff at The Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center is set for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN2.